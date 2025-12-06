Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tazz Taz's avatar
Tazz Taz
2m

That’s what happens when everybody takes an injection that demolishes their natural immune system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sterling Young's avatar
Sterling Young
3m

It’s not a “flu” it’s the nanotech poison they’re spraying over the entire world’s population.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture