Newborns could be allocated digital IDs in a ‘sinister’ expansion of the controversial policy.

Ministers have privately raised the prospect of issuing the new technology to children at birth, along with the ‘red book’ of health records given to new parents.

It would mark a major expansion of the digital ID scheme announced by Sir Keir Starmer in September to tackle illegal immigration by making all job candidates prove they have the right to work in the UK.

The idea has been discussed in secret meetings held recently by Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons, the Daily Mail can reveal.

He has told civil society groups that other countries already issue lifelong digital identities to babies.

Estonia, whose own scheme is seen by Labour figures as a blueprint, creates a unique number for each infant when their birth is registered. Later on, it gives them access to public services.

Mr Simons also suggested that digital ID could be a way for teenagers to sign in to social media, following Australia’s ban on under-16s using addictive apps such as TikTok.

Since announcing the scheme, which is due to be introduced by the end of this Parliament in 2028-29, Sir Keir has tried to highlight the ways in which the technology could make everyday tasks easier – such as childcare or applying for a bank account – in the face of a backlash from the public and many of his MPs.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15409993/Newborn-babies-given-Digital-ID-deeply-sinister-expansion-controversial-Labour-policy.html