Investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg exposes how British intelligence quietly controls the UK media through the DSMA/D-Notice system - shaping stories, suppressing facts, and intimidating journalists who step out of line. Kit reveals how censorship is accelerating across mainstream outlets and social media, why dissent on Ukraine and Gaza is being targeted, and how his own reporting led to detention by counter-terror police. A rare look behind the curtain of the UK’s hidden censorship machine.

