Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, Labour has plunged Britain into a diplomatic disaster. Evidence has surfaced that 100 Labour staffers, led by Sofia Patel, Labour’s Head of Operations, were deployed to the United States to meddle in the 2024 election. Their mission? To stop Donald Trump from being re-elected and support Kamala Harris. Sofia Patel, a high-ranking Labour official, reportedly organized and coordinated this operation, sending Labour Party staffers into key U.S. battleground states. Acting as unregistered foreign agents—a direct violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)—these staffers now face potential arrest and extradition to the U.S. to answer for their actions.

What does this mean? If extradited, these Labour operatives could face: Immediate detention upon arrival in the U.S. Federal charges under FARA, carrying penalties of up to five years in prison per offense. Public trials that could expose the full extent of Labour’s interference and tarnish its reputation permanently. And at the center of this chaos is Keir Starmer. Starmer allowed Sofia Patel and Labour’s senior leadership to orchestrate an operation that violated U.S. laws and undermined American sovereignty and democracy. Instead of focusing on critical domestic issues, Starmer chose to meddle in the democratic process of Britain’s closest ally. With Trump set to take office on January 20th, these actions could lead to Labour’s total collapse on the world stage. Labour’s Reckoning: Starmer’s reckless leadership has endangered his party and its operatives while sparking a potential diplomatic crisis with the United States. Sofia Patel’s actions and Labour’s interference may go down as one of the most catastrophic decisions in the party’s history. This isn’t just a scandal—it’s a betrayal of trust, democracy, and justice. Starmer must answer for this.

The 100 Labour Party staffers who traveled to the U.S. to campaign against Donald Trump and in support of Kamala Harris may face serious legal consequences under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Acting as unregistered foreign agents is a federal offense. By interfering in America’s election, these Labour operatives crossed a dangerous line. With Trump set to take office on January 20th, his administration could pursue charges that lead to fines, imprisonment, and lasting damage to Labour’s reputation. Did Keir Starmer authorize this? Was Labour acting as undeclared foreign agents? The U.S. doesn’t take lightly to foreign meddling—and the fallout for Labour could be catastrophic.

From last year

The Center for Countering Digital Hate has been accused of FARA violations

The UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has colluded with the administration of US president Joe Biden to censor Americans and worked as an unregistered foreign agent to influence the current presidential election on behalf of Democrats, America First Legal (AFL) has alleged.

The pro-Republican group has formally requested that the US Department of Justice investigate the CCDH as “agents of a foreign principal” that must comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“Our investigation has uncovered shocking details about a foreign organization’s influence over the Biden-Harris Administration and numerous state governments,” AFL’s Gene Hamilton said in a statement on Thursday, claiming that the group’s stated goals “appear to be to stop Americans from exercising a fundamental right guaranteed against governmental interference by the First Amendment.”

According to AFL, the CCDH has “promoted unconstitutional censorship on social media platforms for years.” Its CEO, Imran Ahmed, has taken credit for the ‘defund racism’ campaign, which pressured Google into removing advertising from outlets such as the Federalist and ZeroHedge, the group said.

While the CCDH claims its mission is “to protect human rights and civil liberties online,” in practice it engages in deplatforming, censorship, and suppression of dissent, AFL said.

The CCDH was founded by Morgan McSweeney, chief of staff to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former director of Labour Together, a think tank closely associated with Starmer’s Labour Party. Labour Together has been advising US Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign, and more than 100 British Labour Party activists are currently campaigning for Harris in the US. The two outfits share the same address in London.

AFL accused the CCDH of working with the White House and the Democrats in 2021 to censor American citizens, including former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, over alleged disinformation about Covid-19.

On March 24 that year, the CCDH published a report labeling a group of influential lockdown critics as “the Disinformation Dozen,” calling for them to be de-platformed. Attorneys general of 12 US states, all Democrats, then sent a letter to the CEOs of Twitter (now X) and Facebook, citing the CCDH report and demanding censorship of these Americans. However, the CCDH was in contact with the Connecticut AG’s office ahead of the report’s publication and “potentially coordinated” the drafting of the letter, AFL alleged.

AFL also noted that CCDH board chair Simon Clark is a former senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Lab and the Center for American Progress. AFL has filed a class action suit against the Atlantic Council for allegedly conspiring with the Biden-Harris administration to censor speech in the US.

Internal CCDH documents leaked earlier this month showed the group sought to “kill” Elon Musk’s X as its top annual priority, by focusing on advertising and triggering regulatory action in the UK and EU.

Labour's effort to defend itself against claims of meddling in Donald Trump's election bid was branded 'grossly implausible' today.

In an awkward transatlantic row, Sir Keir Starmer's party has come under fire from Mr Trump's team over alleged 'foreign intereference' in the US presidential contest.

They have claimed Labour made 'illegal foreign national contributions' to Mr Trump's rival, Kamala Harris, as part of an official complaint to US authorities.

It followed Labour staff joining Democrat election efforts ahead of next month's vote, which Mr Trump hopes will see him return to the White House.

Sir Keir has insisted any members of his party teaming up with the Democrats were in the US on an entirely voluntary basis in their spare time.

But Chris Philp, the Tories' shadow leader of the House of Commons, dismissed the Prime Minister's attempts to brush off the row.

He also argued that if Labour is 'organising interference or campaigning in another country's election' it will make it difficult for the UK to work with America.

Top Labour figures admitted the party will be 'kicking themselves' over the row at a time when Sir Keir is hoping to forge links with whoever might be the next president.

Ex-Cabinet minister Ed Balls said it was 'definitely a mistake' and Labour had been 'naive' in their actions.

