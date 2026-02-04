https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/2018686847224775062.html#google_vignette

Last night, I was contacted by another MP. There is growing pressure on Morgan McSweeney to “take the hit” for Epstein’s informant, Peter Mandelson.



But Starmer’s Labour is now infested with sexual predators + child rapists.



Here are the names they don’t want you to mention:🧵

Labour MP Dan Norris sat on the board of the Snowdon Trust, which supports disabled students, + the Kidscape child safety charity.



He co-wrote “Don’t Bully Me”, advising school children on how to deal with abuse.



He even launched a booklet to educate parents about paedophiles.

Yesterday, Norris was charged with new counts of rape + sexual assault.



His initial arrest was last April, on suspicion of child sex offences + child abduction.



He still sits as a Member of Parliament.

Norris credited Starmer’s leadership for his 2021 West of England mayoral election victory.



Before the 2024 general election, Starmer was warned that Norris was facing legal action, but let him stand for Labour anyway.



The Mandelson-McSweeney playbook in action.

Norris was funded by pro-Labour Israel lobbyists Trevor Chinn, Jonathan Mendelsohn, and Stuart Roden.



These were the men who bankrolled the McSweeney Network.



Chinn, who once said “I’ve spent my entire life working for Israel”, was a director of McSweeney’s Labour Together.

Trevor Chinn is photographed here with “investment banker” Jacob Rothschild and war criminal Tony Blair.



Jeffrey Epstein stated: “I represent the Rothschilds.”



Were Mandelson and McSweeney his men on the inside of the British government?

When Morgan McSweeney first joined Labour in 2001, he was assigned to Peter Mandelson’s Excalibur database, used to monitor “internal political rivals”.



Mandelson would show Labour MPs their “Excalibur printouts” and threaten them with action if they stepped out of line.

Starmer overruled British security services to promote Mandelson, despite knowing his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.



McSweeney not only ensured that his mentor couldn’t be fired, but called upon his networks to actively defend the Epstein-informant.

Wes Streeting, who previously called Mandelson a “legend”, said that he should not be considered “guilty by association”.



Epstein’s “best pal” campaigned for Streeting in 2015 + 2019.



Last April, ex-Streeting aide Sam Gould was convicted of exposing himself to a teenage girl.

Streeting is bankrolled by Israel lobbyists David Menton, Jonathan Mendelsohn, + Trevor Chinn, and was Starmer’s first shadow minister to accept an LFI-funded trip.



He recently said “there wouldn’t be a Labour government” without Morgan McSweeney.



What does he know?

Starmer put McSweeney in control of selecting Labour’s candidates.



One of their “winners” was McSweeney’s wife, Imogen Walker. She received donations from lobbyist Gary Lubner and McSweeney’s Labour Together, but Peter Mandelson personally fundraised for her campaign.

On Sunday, Labour MP Steve Reed said that he doesn’t want to “jump the gun and make assumptions” about Mandelson.



McSweeney campaigned for Reed in Lambeth in 2006. Reed has consistently declared his support for Labour Friends of Israel + went on LFI-funded trips in 2013 + 2014.

Last January, Labour MP + LFI supporter Darren Jones said: “The reason the Prime Minister picked Peter Mandelson is because we want to do things differently.”



Jones received £57k+ from Labour Together.



In September, he was made Starmer’s Chief Secretary.

Former LFI chair Jonathan Woodcock described Mandelson’s appointment as “an inspired choice…by Keir Starmer.”



Woodcock resigned from Labour while being investigated for sexual harassment.



He was funded by serial Israel lobbyists Trevor Chinn, Jon Mendelsohn, + David Garrard.

In 2022, Woodcock was hired by Palantir.



Epstein met Palantir head Peter Thiel through former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Then, last April, Peter Mandelson arranged for Starmer to visit their HQ in Washington.



Now, the firm are sponsoring Labour Party conference events.

Last month, former Labour councillor Liron Velleman plead guilty to a series of sexual offences against a 13-year-old girl.



Velleman sent naked pictures of himself to the girl and asked whether she “was a virgin” and “at home alone”.

Velleman was allowed to step down as councillor last year with no explanation.



He previously worked for the Jewish Labour Movement and the Hope not Hate “charity”.



McSweeney’s 2008-10 Barking & Dagenham campaign to get Margaret Hodge elected was supported by Hope not Hate.

In the 1980s, whilst head of Islington Council, Hodge dismissed allegations of severe sexual abuse in children’s homes under her watch.



In 2003, after Hodge was appointed Minister for Children, one of the victims went public. Hodge paid him £30k + apologised.

In 2023, Tom Dewey, another Labour councillor and a Labour First activist, plead guilty to charges of possessing five “category A” images of children.



Six days after his arrest for paedophilia, Dewey was re-elected as a Labour councillor.

In 2022, Labour councillor Sean Coughlan was convicted of trying to groom a 14 year-old girl.



Ivor Caplin, a former head of the Jewish Labour Movement + vice-chair of LFI, was caught by “paedophile hunters” last January and arrested for sexual communication with a child.

When Caplin was arrested, his Twitter account, replete with explicit images and videos of male teenagers, was still being followed by Labour frontbenchers.



Caplin’s “best friend”, Peter Kyle, is Starmer’s current Business Secretary and a Labour Friends of Israel vice-chair.

Last week, another former Labour MP, Conor McGinn, was charged with sexual assault. He was previously suspended by Labour in 2022 following an “unspecified complaint”.



The same year, Nick Brown was suspended for “historical allegations”.



Both resigned without further action.

Another story Keir Starmer doesn’t want to talk about is the string of Ukrainian + Romanian “male models” accused of firebombing cars and properties connected to him.



The Jeffrey Epstein files include include email conversations with at least two modelling agencies in Ukraine.

Morgan McSweeney and Peter Mandelson reportedly speak to each other “every single day”.



One Labour MP stated today, on condition of anonymity, that they will use upcoming votes in Parliament to “get rid of the ginger guy”.



Without his handler, Starmer’s time is up.

