This is what I got when I tried to open the article here in New Zealand. - BANNED

WES Streeting took tens of thousands of pounds from donors with links to arms firms and controversial US tech firm Palantir, The National can reveal.

https://www.thenational.scot/news/26401765.wes-streeting-took-cash-donors-arms-firm-palantir-links/

I have to go to AI to get the following

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has faced intense scrutiny after Electoral Commission data revealed he accepted tens of thousands of pounds from political donors with direct ties to arms firms and the data analytics giant Palantir.

Summary of Major Donations

Reports published by investigative outlets like The National outline specific financial ties between Streeting and these sectors:

Sir Trevor Chinn: A long-time Labour donor who provided Streeting with £31,750 across seven separate donations since 2021. Chinn serves as a senior adviser to CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm actively investing in European defense strategy. CVC’s portfolio includes Ontic—a manufacturer of parts for civil and military aircraft—and Smiths Detection, which specializes in military threat screening.

Daniel Luhde-Thompson: A businessman who donated £20,000 to Streeting in June 2026. Luhde-Thompson is a strategic adviser and former CTO for Quadrature Capital. Corporate tracking reports revealed that this hedge fund held $121 million in shares across multiple logistics, tech, and arms firms linked to supply operations in the Gaza conflict.

Context and Policy Conflict

The donations have sparked sharp public and political backlash due to Streeting’s extensive ministerial responsibilities and government contracts.

Defence Spending Oversight: Streeting is tasked with overseeing the UK Government’s Defence Investment Plan, managing billions in upcoming military expenditures.

Palantir Connections: US tech company Palantir Technologies holds lucrative data contracts with both the Ministry of Defence and a controversial £330 million patient data system with the NHS. Prior to taking the Defence portfolio, Streeting served as Health Secretary and faced legal challenges from advocacy groups demanding transparency over redacted briefings and meetings regarding Palantir’s access to sensitive patient logs.

BIO

.Wesley Paul William Streeting born 21 January 1983) is a British politician who has served as Secretary of State for Defence since 2026. He previously served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2024 until his resignation in 2026. A member of the Labour Party, he has been Member of Parliament (MP) for Ilford North since 2015.

But there is a national scandal fanned by Establishment media, over donations to Nigel Farage

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jul/07/revealed-farages-5m-gift-reported-to-uk-agency-over-money-laundering-concerns

Given I cannot even open the article In New Zealand, I have severe doubts the above scandal will ever reach the pages of the Guardian or the BBC