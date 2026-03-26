Seemorerocks

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
2h

The claim that this new policy is to "protect children" is a smokescreen. It is, instead, a means to identify, track, spy on, and control the adult population.

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Kathie's avatar
Kathie
2h

Wow .. I’d suspect soon to be in the US too

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