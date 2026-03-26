“It is absolutely outrageous that, overnight, Apple has put a chokehold on Britons’ freedom to search the internet, access information and use apps unless they provide sensitive ID documents.

This means 35 million Brits who have paid hundreds or even thousands of pounds for Apple tech suddenly now have a child’s device unless they comply with invasive demands for personal information that go far beyond what UK law requires.

Apple has crossed the Rubicon with this software update which is more like ransomware, holding customers hostage to ID demands that are invasive, exclusionary and unnecessary.

Children’s online safety is vital but requires better parental controls and thoughtful tech responsibility - not sweeping, draconian, shock demands by foreign companies for all of our IDs and credit cards.”

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/apple-introduces-new-age-verification-33661384