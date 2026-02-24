Russian Intelligence Agency SVR announced publicly today they have details showing Britain and France are preparing to arm Kyiv with either a “dirty” radioactive bomb, or an outright nuclear bomb.

According to the data available to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, London and Paris are actively working on the issue of providing Ukraine with such weapons, as well as the means of their delivery to give Ukraine “leverage” in negotiating a peace deal with Russia.

“We are talking about the covert transfer of European equipment, components, and technologies in this field to Kyiv. As an option, they are considering the French, small-sized, combat ‘TN75 part from the M51.1 submarine ballistic missile,’ explained the SVR.”



At the same time, they added that Berlin “wisely refused” to participate in this dangerous adventure.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council, Dmitry Medvedev, BLUNTLY said today, “Russia will nuke Ukraine, France, and the UK if this takes place.”

No mincing words. No room for any misunderstanding.

Kremlin Spokeman Peskov told Russia Media today

“The West has been and still is devising plans to crush Russia. Information about Paris and London’s intention to transfer a nuclear bomb to Kiev will be taken into account by Russia during negotiations on Ukraine. This is a flagrant violation of international law (non-proliferation Treaty). The Special Military Operation began against the Kiev regime, but it has become a confrontation between Russia and the West.”

From TASS

According to the SVR, the British and the French realize that their plot is “a gross violation of the international law, first of all the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and carries the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system”

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Paris and London are actively working to provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

According to its information, the British and French elites are unwilling to accept defeat. “It is believed that Ukraine should be supplied with a ‘Wunderwaffe’ (German for ‘miracle weapon’ - TASS). Kiev would be able to aspire to more advantageous terms of ceasing the hostilities if it possesses a nuclear or at least a so-called ‘dirty’ bomb,” the statement said.

“At present, according to the information available to the Russian SVR, London and Paris are actively working over the issue of providing Kiev with a weapon of this kind, as well as with means of its delivery. This involves a covert transfer of relevant European-made components, equipment and technologies to Ukraine. As an option, the French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered,” the press bureau pointed out. At the same time, “Berlin has prudently refused to take part in this dangerous venture.”

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the British and the French realize that their plot is “a gross violation of the international law, first of all the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and carries the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system.” “Consequently, the Westerners’ main efforts are focused on making Kiev’s possession of nuclear weapon look like it was developed by the Ukrainians themselves,” the statement said. “Great Britain and France are aware that the situation developing in Ukraine leaves no chances for them to achieve the ardently desired victory over Russia with the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces,” the SVR noted.

The press bureau emphasized that London and Paris’ “extremely dangerous plans prove that they have lost touch with reality.” “Their hopes to escape from responsibility are baseless, especially bearing in mind that there is nothing hidden that will not eventually be disclosed. In the military, political and diplomatic circles there are plenty of sober-minded people understanding that reckless actions of their leaders pose a threat to the whole world,” the Foreign Intelligence Service concluded.

