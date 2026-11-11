UK COVID-19 Hospital Admissions Surge 41% in Just Two Weeks

ByBrendan Taylor

Oct 16, 2026

Source: Unsplash

Weekly COVID-19 hospital admission rates jumped 41% in a fortnight in the United Kingdom, Daily Mail reported.

The rate rose from 1.75 to 2.46 admissions per 100,000 people. The National Health Service is caring for approximately 400 more COVID-19 patients than it was two weeks earlier. This has raised public concern, with 3,942 confirmed cases recorded so far in October. Moreover, COVID-19-related deaths rose 46.4% in a single week.

Regional Variations and Lockdowns

Records indicate that the West Midlands (including Birmingham) registered the highest admission rate at 3.55 admissions per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the South West (including Bath) recorded the lowest regional admission rate at 1.5 admissions per 100, 000 people. Hospitals note that people aged 85 and older face the greatest risk. This group has an admission rate more than 10 times the national average.

NHS officials also warned that the early arrival of seasonal illnesses could place severe pressure on health services. This is reflected in the number of positive flu tests recorded this September, which was double that recorded in September of the previous year. Researchers attribute this early vulnerability to flu to a prolonged lack of exposure. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns and reduced socialization, younger adults and children have comparatively lower levels of natural immunity to current flu strains.

Healthcare professionals note that the primary variant currently driving infections is XFG (nicknamed “Stratus”). Healthcare professionals note that the primary variant currently driving infections is since late 2025. There is presently no evidence indicating that this variant spreads faster or causes more severe illness than past strains of COVID-19. Moreover, there are three primary types or subtypes of influenza are co-circulating. These include two subtypes of influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2), along with influenza B.

Advice from Healthcare Professionals

Eligible people are strongly urged to book both their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations as a matter of priority. To achieve targeted protection, the autumn COVID-19 booster has been specifically redesigned. It has been calibrated to protect against the dominant XFG “Stratus” variant.

People aged 85 and older are advised to exercise extra caution. With the NHS experiencing severe pressure after a busy summer, public cooperation is essential to prevent hospital overcrowding.

[SOURCE]