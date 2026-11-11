Seemorerocks

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Darcy Carlson's avatar
Darcy Carlson
11h

Advice from 'health professionals'...get vaccinated!?! Perhaps that's your first clue on what not to do! How about some fresh food, some sunshine, a little exercise and a whole lotta 'fuck off' to the system!

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Ignatzius Turret's avatar
Ignatzius Turret
6h

Aren’t they all vaxxed and boostered already? 😂😂😂

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