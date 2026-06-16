https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/social-media-ban-keir-starmer-under-16s-h73wk6qzj

David Lindfield

June 15, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled sweeping new restrictions that will force social media users to verify their identity before accessing major online platforms, as part of a nationwide crackdown that will ban children under 16 from social media altogether.

The move has triggered alarm among free speech advocates, privacy campaigners, and critics of government surveillance, who warn that the policy represents a major step toward a digital ID system for Internet access.

Under the plan, platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, and YouTube will be required to block users under 16, while all users will be forced to undergo age verification checks.

The government says the measures are necessary to “protect children online,” but opponents argue the policy will dramatically expand government-backed digital identity controls.

Of course, we all know this has NOTHING to do with protecting the children. Instead it is the pedophiles who are protected.