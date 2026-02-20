The British government has refused to allow the United States to use the base on the island of Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire as part of a strike against Iran, The Times reported.

According to the report, the refusal has prompted US President Donald Trump to withdraw his support for a deal that is favored by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the status of the Chagos Islands.

In a post to his Truth Social platform yesterday (Wednesday), Trump called the deal a “big mistake” by entering a 100-year lease deal with Mauritius for the islands.

“Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year lease,” he stated. “Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before. In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature.”

Trump cited the potential need to use the base in question in a military conflict with Iran. “Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime - An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries. Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease. This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!”

The British government is reportedly concerned that allowing the US to use its bases to carry out a strike against Iran may violate international law.

Meanwhile, senior Israeli officials told Walla! that the US military is “locked and ready” for a wide-scale war against Iran. The officials stated that, contrary to previous assessments, the US administration is not waiting for the arrival of the Ford aircraft carrier in the region, since the forces already in the Middle East are sufficient to begin a very large-scale attack. This includes naval and air assets, some of which have not yet been publicly disclosed, and which can enable action against Iran.

Israeli officials believe that Iran is trying to buy time in its dealings with the US, while developing ballistic missiles that threaten not only Israel but also European countries.

In Jerusalem, officials are confident that the US is closer to launching an attack than reaching an agreement with Iran, and therefore the IDF is fully preparing to defend the home front. An accelerated process is underway to prepare for an attack, with many air defense systems deployed to the Middle East, and all US forces in the region are on high alert.

The officials also estimated that the coming days will be critical, warning, “If there is further delay, [US President Donald] Trump may back off from the idea of an attack,” the officials warn.

From this morning, headlines in all major Israeli news outlets speak of an imminent US attack on Iran, as early as this weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump appears to believe that the threat of military pressure could force Iran to shift its defiant position in negotiations over its nuclear program. If that effort fails, operational plans for large-scale strikes are likely already prepared.

Trump is likely aware that toppling Iran’s ruling system through airstrikes alone is not a realistic objective. However, sustained weakening of the regime could potentially reignite domestic protests. A strike would not necessarily bring Tehran back to the negotiating table on more favorable terms, but that may be one of Washington’s goals.

Israel believes that Iran may strike first, if it detects signs of an imminent U.S. or Israeli attack – Kann

The government of Israel has issued a nationwide Alert via its “Homefront Command” ordering Israelis to not gather in groups, and stay home from work. Today, Israel is opening its Bomb Shelters.

The ALERT that was issued yesterday, appeared on the Homefront Command “App” as shown below:

This morning, Israel began opening public BOMB SHELTERS for its population.

One source in Israel CONFIRMED this fact to me this afternoon, telling me:

“I can only confirm that in our work they have opened the shelters under the request of the home front automatic phone call to our local building maintainer. Personally I never knew an automatic phone call existed from the home front.”

Decision (to attack Iran) HAS Been Made

U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham said publicly today “The American decision regarding Iran has already been made... All these ships aren’t coming here just because the weather is nice this time of year.”

Mahdi Mohammadi, advisor to the chairman of the Iranian parliament:



“The threat against Iran has reached an unprecedented level, or more precisely, the US wants us to think it has. In return, Iran has raised the threat against the US to an unprecedented level. The stage is now set for a historic confrontation. I don’t know about the US, but in Iran, there is no reason to retreat.”

Hal Turner talks about the British refusing US use of Diego Garcia to launch against Iran as “BETRAYAL”.

It may be the one thing that makes Trump call off the whole thing.

China has begun doing to the United States in the Middle East, what the United States has been doing to Russia in Ukraine: Providing imagery of US bases, planes, troop concentrations and more so Iran can use them against the United States, the same way Ukraine uses US-provided info against Russia.

Not only is the satellite imagery clear, they overlaid identification tags showing “F-35” or “E-18 Growler” as seen in one image, below:

China has done this TODAY for several key US military sites in the Middle East:

Notice, too, that the Images contain the precise GPS Coordinates, which can be used by Iran to target missile strikes.

Betrayed by the British, AGAIN

The United States this morning has been betrayed by the British. The UK has blocked U.S. use of RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia for Iran strikes, citing international law, leading Trump to withdraw support for Starmer’s £35B Chagos Islands handover deal with Mauritius. Senior UK officials privately called the situation ‘bleak.’ - The Times

Friendly reminder the UK did the same exact thing June 18th 2025 4 days before the strikes on Iran and then said on June 22nd the day of the strikes they had not received any or request from the United States

Al Jazeera does not talk about this final-minute preparation for war but talks only of the diplomacy.

These are the headlines on Iran’s Press TV

Iranian and Russian forces have successfully performed a mock operation to rescue a hijacked vessel during combined naval drills.

The naval personnel of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as the Russian Navy, performed the mock rescue operation on Thursday in the waters of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran.

Alex Krainer: Iran Moves on Hormuz & Bab el-Mandeb, US “All In” With F35s, Major War Brewing

How Iran’s tiny submarines could Checkmate American naval supremacy

While diplomats talk, the Iranian Ghadir submarines are already on the move. The USS Abraham Lincoln floats twenty miles off the Iranian coast, a $15 billion threat dressed up as deterrence, while twenty mini-submarines slip into the shallow waters below, turning the Strait of Hormuz into a kill box Washington cannot see into. The reality is that you cannot negotiate peace with a gun to the head, nor de-escalate while preparing “weeks-long operations” against a nation that has already learned to fight invisible wars. The talks are in the theatre, but the torpedoes are real.

The first thing you notice about the Persian Gulf is how small it feels. This is not the open ocean. It is a bathtub. A narrow, hot, shallow bathtub where the horizon presses in on all sides and the world’s most lethal warships must thread a needle barely ninety miles wide at its choke point. It is here, in these claustrophobic waters, that the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group have arrived as part of what analysts describe as one of the largest American military buildups in the region in years. Its flight deck stretches four and a half acres, and its strike group bristles with enough firepower to level small nations. And somewhere beneath the hull, in the acoustic confusion of shipping lanes and the restless sediment of the seabed, Iranian forces have reportedly deployed more than twenty Ghadir-class midget submarines, vessels that, according to open-source assessments, are practising the art of going completely still.

https://21stcenturywire.com/2026/02/19/the-15-billion-sitting-duck-twenty-ghosts-in-the-shallows/