Watch First: Context Of The Arrest

Dr K and his wife got arrested at their home by the police for sending 'angry emails' about a defrocked priest who had visited their chapel after giving the impression that he was a cleric in good standing . This predator priest - who had been stripped of the clerical state due to child abuse in another country -was being allowed access to children in the UK and Ireland with the collusion of his Bishop. Dr K's angry (but definitely not threatening) emails about this safeguarding breach upset the Bishop and Predator priest. Seething with anger at being held to account, predator priest - with the support of his Bishop - went to the police and reported Dr K and his wife for 'harassment.' After a two month police investigation, all charges against Dr K and his wife were dropped due to a 'lack of evidence.'

Police Arrest Me And My Wife At Home (Security Footage)

I was due to sign on at the police station on Friday until my solicitor told me the case had been dropped. This is after a two month police investigation and the seizure of all my electronic devices. Great to know the UK police are keeping us criminals at bay

From last year

https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/uk-piano-threats-01292024150054.html