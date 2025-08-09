From Hal Turner

President Trump put out a social media posting this morning and it is causing RED ALERTS everywhere. In it, Trump talks about "courts" reversing Tariffs, and how it would be a 1929 Depression all over again . . . .

Here is the actual posting. Pay specific attention to the highlighted area, especially the RED highlighted:

HAL TURNER PERSONAL OPINION EDITORIAL

Having said that, this is triggering a RED ALERT in my mind.

It's almost as if he KNOWS a court is going to do something with Tariffs and he's setting the public relations stage for a 1929-style economic crash and depression . . . . and also setting the stage for BLAMING THE COURTS.

I don't like this one bit.

Please pay very close attention to the implications of what the President has just said. When words like these come out of a President's mouth, it cannot be good.\

MORE:

When the President mentions "1929 style jeopardy" think about what happened:

Banks collapsed. Stock and Bond Markets collapsed. Businesses closed. Money dried up. Food lines. Food riots.

There was no FDIC Insurance for account holders. Now, there is . . . . but by all measures, it's currently "broke."

Sure, Congress can legislate to give it more money, but the government itself is ALSO BROKE. No one wants to lend them any more money because they're already 37.5 TRILLION in debt, and have to use almost 25% of current tax revenues just to pay INTEREST.

So if what the President said is accurate, there may NOT be any FDIC money to cover bank collapses. Besides, the fine print in that FDIC "Insurance" says they have ONE YEAR to pay off account holders. What are you supposed to do in the meantime?????? How do you eat?

I don't know about you, but I am going to the bank right now to take some money out to get by if everything goes to hell. Not all of it - there's no need for that. But I'm taking SOME out. Enough to get-by for a couple months.

Mind you, this money is NOT to pay bills. Screw the bills. This money is to SURVIVE. Food. water, medicine and fuel for the vehicles.

If everything turns out OK, I can always put the money back. If everything goes to hell, at least I will have something to get-by on for awhile. What about YOU?

From later

Eight minutes into my Friday night broadcast, attacks were launched against five separate servers that carry my radio show, knocking the show off the net and off all three global radio stations! Someone did NOT want YOU hearing this . . . .

The trouble with how this took place is that each of the radio stations has its OWN private output feed to its own PRIVATE server. None of that info is public. It is not discernable from any public source by regular people.

Yet all three radio station feeds were knocked out.

Moreover, the free-bee feed for non-subscribers, was also hit. It, too, is its own server - but that is publicly known so it is vulnerable.

The attack began when I started talking about President Trump's posting, talking about another 1929 Great Depression here in the USA.

Because the show got knocked off the air, my tech guys have all been told they're working this weekend to figure out who did what, and how.

In the meantime, I am making an archive of that show available for FREE to the general public, so all of you can hear what someone was willing to commit a computer crime to prevent you from hearing.

