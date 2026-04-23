I have been aware of a story going on around the deaths and strange disappearances of UFO investigators.



Now, UFO investigator and “New Age guru”, David Wilcock is the latest.The authorities say (bizarrely) that it was a suicide involving “a man in mental health crisis” .

If you have more relevant details to add to this please let me know in the comments

Prominent UFO researcher and author David Wilcock has reportedly died aged 53, just days after the death of writer Wynn Free, in a coincidence that has drawn attention online.

According to reports, Wilcock died on April 20, 2026, near Nederland, Colorado. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call at about 10:44am involving “a man in mental health crisis” outside a residence. Authorities stated the individual was holding a weapon and “used it on himself within minutes of contact,” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/art-and-entertainment/prominent-ufologist-and-author-dies-in-apparent-suicide/

Wilcock gave this podcast just 3 day ago.

Does he look like someone on the verge of suicide?

What Happened to David Wilcock? Mystery Surrounds Rumored Death, Wiki Updates with Death On 4/20/26

From April 20

Media coverage

Pakistani media

David Wilcock: “Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is telling us to read The Book Of Enoch about whats coming”

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1399953-david-wilcocks-final-message-what-he-said-just-two-days-before-his-tragic-death

The Hindustan Times

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/david-wilcock-dead-did-cyber-stalkers-destroy-ufo-experts-life-whistleblower-corey-goodes-bombshell-revelation-101776877790484.html

Mike Adams

A Death That Demands Skepticism: Honoring David Wilcock

The news that David Wilcock has reportedly died by suicide is a grim announcement that should be met with immediate, profound skepticism. For anyone familiar with his decades of work delving into ancient civilizations, consciousness, and suppressed technologies, the idea that he would take his own life fails the most basic smell test. This is not about disrespect; it is about honoring a man who devoted his life to questioning every official story handed down by corrupt institutions. His supposed suicide occurs within a chilling, well-documented pattern of researchers and pioneers dying under mysterious circumstances just as their work threatens to expose the lies of the establishment.

I believe we owe it to David, and to every seeker of truth, to interrogate this narrative with the same rigor he applied to his investigations. Blindly accepting the word of authorities -- the same entities that lied about COVID vaccine efficacy, covered up election interference, and whitewashed Jeffrey Epstein’s staged death -- is a betrayal of the very curiosity that drives human progress. The official story is often the cover story, and in a world where the CDC, FDA, and FBI routinely deceive the public, the burden of proof rests with them, not with us. Even if you don’t agree with this conclusions or views, we must honor David Wilcock’s core intentions by demanding evidence, questioning motives, and refusing to let his life’s work be buried with a convenient, unchallenged label.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-22-david-wilcocks-suicide-latest-in-a-pattern.html

11 scientists and investigators have disappeared or died

A scientist experimenting with anti-gravity tech was found dead at 34 after warning that her life could be in danger, marking another mysterious case of deaths and disappearances in recent years.

Amy Eskridge was just 34 years old when she allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama on June 11, 2022. However, neither the police nor the medical examiners have publicly released any details of an investigation ever taking place.

Before her death, she was openly researching and trying to develop anti-gravity technology, a way to control or cancel out gravity, which could revolutionize space travel and energy production.

https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15738699/ufo-scientist-amy-eskridge-death-huntsville.html

CNN

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/04/21/us/deaths-disappearances-scientists-investigation

‘ Worried?’: UFO researcher reacts to U.S. scientist deaths and disappearances

Lawyer Lee joins some dots

11 Scientists Dead or Missing — Something’s Not Adding Up

Is the background/reason for all this?

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-says-review-ufo-files-found-interesting-documents-rcna333389

Pentagon plans to release UFO files soon | Wake Up America