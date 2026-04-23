UFO investigator, David Wilcock is the latest in a string of susicioius deaths and disappearances
I have been aware of a story going on around the deaths and strange disappearances of UFO investigators.
Now, UFO investigator and “New Age guru”, David Wilcock is the latest.The authorities say (bizarrely) that it was a suicide involving “a man in mental health crisis” .
If you have more relevant details to add to this please let me know in the comments
Prominent UFO researcher and author David Wilcock has reportedly died aged 53, just days after the death of writer Wynn Free, in a coincidence that has drawn attention online.
According to reports, Wilcock died on April 20, 2026, near Nederland, Colorado. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call at about 10:44am involving “a man in mental health crisis” outside a residence. Authorities stated the individual was holding a weapon and “used it on himself within minutes of contact,” and was pronounced dead at the scene.
https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/art-and-entertainment/prominent-ufologist-and-author-dies-in-apparent-suicide/
Wilcock gave this podcast just 3 day ago.
Does he look like someone on the verge of suicide?
What Happened to David Wilcock? Mystery Surrounds Rumored Death, Wiki Updates with Death On 4/20/26
From April 20
Media coverage
Pakistani media
David Wilcock: “Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is telling us to read The Book Of Enoch about whats coming”
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1399953-david-wilcocks-final-message-what-he-said-just-two-days-before-his-tragic-death
The Hindustan Times
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/david-wilcock-dead-did-cyber-stalkers-destroy-ufo-experts-life-whistleblower-corey-goodes-bombshell-revelation-101776877790484.html
Mike Adams
A Death That Demands Skepticism: Honoring David Wilcock
The news that David Wilcock has reportedly died by suicide is a grim announcement that should be met with immediate, profound skepticism. For anyone familiar with his decades of work delving into ancient civilizations, consciousness, and suppressed technologies, the idea that he would take his own life fails the most basic smell test. This is not about disrespect; it is about honoring a man who devoted his life to questioning every official story handed down by corrupt institutions. His supposed suicide occurs within a chilling, well-documented pattern of researchers and pioneers dying under mysterious circumstances just as their work threatens to expose the lies of the establishment.
I believe we owe it to David, and to every seeker of truth, to interrogate this narrative with the same rigor he applied to his investigations. Blindly accepting the word of authorities -- the same entities that lied about COVID vaccine efficacy, covered up election interference, and whitewashed Jeffrey Epstein’s staged death -- is a betrayal of the very curiosity that drives human progress. The official story is often the cover story, and in a world where the CDC, FDA, and FBI routinely deceive the public, the burden of proof rests with them, not with us. Even if you don’t agree with this conclusions or views, we must honor David Wilcock’s core intentions by demanding evidence, questioning motives, and refusing to let his life’s work be buried with a convenient, unchallenged label.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-04-22-david-wilcocks-suicide-latest-in-a-pattern.html
11 scientists and investigators have disappeared or died
A scientist experimenting with anti-gravity tech was found dead at 34 after warning that her life could be in danger, marking another mysterious case of deaths and disappearances in recent years.
Amy Eskridge was just 34 years old when she allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama on June 11, 2022. However, neither the police nor the medical examiners have publicly released any details of an investigation ever taking place.
Before her death, she was openly researching and trying to develop anti-gravity technology, a way to control or cancel out gravity, which could revolutionize space travel and energy production.
https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15738699/ufo-scientist-amy-eskridge-death-huntsville.html
CNN
https://edition.cnn.com/2026/04/21/us/deaths-disappearances-scientists-investigation
‘Worried?’: UFO researcher reacts to U.S. scientist deaths and disappearances
Lawyer Lee joins some dots
11 Scientists Dead or Missing — Something’s Not Adding Up
Is the background/reason for all this?
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-says-review-ufo-files-found-interesting-documents-rcna333389
I admired David, he was aware of so many interesting facts. I bought his books, including his biography which Wyn Free wrote. Perhaps it was Wyn's death 2 days prior that pushed David into crisis. The story the cops gave is that David was alive, outside, holding a gun and then turned it on himself, which if true takes the "double-tap to the head" conspiracy rumors off the table.
I just today listened to this linked video from someone who was caught up in the UFO and paranormal events, and I think it is very relevant to David's journey. The "dirty little secret" of UFOlogy is that very often, people have used the name of Jesus to halt "alien abduction" and other paranormal encounters, various oppressive or frightening manifestations from the spirit realm. This is not good news for conferences, book tables, TV, podcasts, all the channels by which the Aliens narrative is preached, because it ruins the mystery and points directly at demonic deception from the Fallen ones, the rebels who despise humanity and of course the Risen Messiah, the rightful loving King over the cosmos.
David's thinking evolved over the years, as he tried to show the value of conservative ideals, rooted in Christian spirituality, and showed people the dark side of the "deep state" and Luciferian secret societies, the "Cabal" as he called it. He spoke in recent years of Christ Consciousness, of spiritual entities responsible for star systems or galaxies, what the Bible calls "Archons" and "elohim". I always hoped he would take that final step to understand Jesus as truly God incarnate and the Redeemer of our spirits.
https://youtu.be/LU8OyH-An44
I remember a few years ago, David was threatened. He was sharing information that was not liked and he feared for his life. He was so frightened he was crying but it never stopped him. He was a very brave young man.