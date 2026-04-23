Seemorerocks

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Jason Anthony's avatar
Jason Anthony
1h

I admired David, he was aware of so many interesting facts. I bought his books, including his biography which Wyn Free wrote. Perhaps it was Wyn's death 2 days prior that pushed David into crisis. The story the cops gave is that David was alive, outside, holding a gun and then turned it on himself, which if true takes the "double-tap to the head" conspiracy rumors off the table.

I just today listened to this linked video from someone who was caught up in the UFO and paranormal events, and I think it is very relevant to David's journey. The "dirty little secret" of UFOlogy is that very often, people have used the name of Jesus to halt "alien abduction" and other paranormal encounters, various oppressive or frightening manifestations from the spirit realm. This is not good news for conferences, book tables, TV, podcasts, all the channels by which the Aliens narrative is preached, because it ruins the mystery and points directly at demonic deception from the Fallen ones, the rebels who despise humanity and of course the Risen Messiah, the rightful loving King over the cosmos.

David's thinking evolved over the years, as he tried to show the value of conservative ideals, rooted in Christian spirituality, and showed people the dark side of the "deep state" and Luciferian secret societies, the "Cabal" as he called it. He spoke in recent years of Christ Consciousness, of spiritual entities responsible for star systems or galaxies, what the Bible calls "Archons" and "elohim". I always hoped he would take that final step to understand Jesus as truly God incarnate and the Redeemer of our spirits.

https://youtu.be/LU8OyH-An44

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Lee Pittaway's avatar
Lee Pittaway
2h

I remember a few years ago, David was threatened. He was sharing information that was not liked and he feared for his life. He was so frightened he was crying but it never stopped him. He was a very brave young man.

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