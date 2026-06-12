This compilation pulls together some of the strongest UFO and alien-disclosure moments from Danny Jones Podcast: Bob McGwier on vanished disclosure insiders, Robert Salas on UFOs disabling nuclear weapons, UAP Gerb on reverse-engineered craft, Jesse Michels on the problem with crash stories, Kevin Knuth on the 1986 Japan Airlines sighting, and Dan Farah on the UFO case that helped launch remote viewing.



The through-line is simple: these stories keep resurfacing because they point at the same uncomfortable question. If the government, military, intelligence world, and scientific community have all touched pieces of the UFO puzzle, how much is still being withheld from the public?



This is a broad disclosure compilation for anyone trying to understand the sightings, programs, witnesses, and claims behind the modern alien conversation.

The Real Reason UFO Disclosure Is Happening Now | Dr. Steven Greer

Dr. Steven Greer lays out why CE5 contact is not only possible, but necessary — a practical, compassionate protocol for peaceful alien contact, public understanding, and continuity should unexpected intervention occur. This conversation ties consciousness, religious perspective, and disciplined training to a larger vision of disclosure, responsible contact, and the ethical use of suppressed technology.



From Charlottesville and the Blue Ridge Mountains retreats to long decades of fieldwork, Greer explains how small, well-trained CE5 teams become the multiplier effect for global readiness. Learn why communities of 3–8 practitioners, teacher training, and clear protocols matter for peaceful engagement with UFO craft, luminous orbs, and other phenomena — while preserving faith, dignity, and scientific rigor.



If you’re curious about CE5, contact methodology, government secrecy, or how extraterrestrial life complements spirituality rather than contradicting it, this talk is for you. Subscribe to learn more about Dr. Steven Greer’s work, upcoming retreats, and how you can responsibly join the growing movement for peaceful contact and disclosure.



About Dr. Steven Greer:

Dr. Steven Greer is renowned for his dedication to disclosing classified UFO and extraterrestrial information. Over the past 30 years, he has briefed senior government officials worldwide, conducted hundreds of interviews, press conferences, and lectures. As the author of five books and the producer of documentaries seen by millions, he continues to educate people on peaceful contact with interstellar civilizations, the world of UFOs and UAPs, CE5 contact protocols, meditation techniques, and the transformative power of free energy. Dive into discussions on Close Encounters, Unacknowledged, the Lost Century, and other documentaries, movies, and trailers. Dr Greer podcasts with Joe Rogan, Patrick Bet David, Shawn Ryan, Danica Patrick, Logan Paul, Bob Lazar and other pioneers cover topics like remote viewing, ancient mysteries, Area 51, alien sightings, and advanced technology beyond NASA and Spacex Starship Tech. It is not what you think.