This video just appeared on the internet

BREAKING: King FLIPS as Starmer Jails 700 Farmers & Voters for ‘Non-Compliance

TRANSCRIPT

Two minutes ago, Britain crossed a line many thought it never would. Seven hundred people — farmers, voters, mothers, and veterans — have been arrested in a wave of shocking crackdowns. Their crime: non-compliance. Behind palace doors, King Charles is reported to be furious. Sources say he delivered a blistering warning to Keir Starmer, one so serious it could shatter the government’s grip on power.

What did the King say? Why is Starmer targeting ordinary citizens? And how close is Britain to collapsing under its own weight?

What began as scattered protests has exploded into a nationwide confrontation. Families who thought their lives would never brush against politics suddenly find themselves facing riot police at their doors. Farmers who have tilled the same soil for generations are now handcuffed, dragged into vans, and accused of disrupting national stability.

The 700 arrests reveal the scale of this crisis. Behind the numbers are human faces: parents, grandparents, and young people who dared to raise their voices against a government that refuses to listen. At the center of this eruption is Starmer’s most controversial policy yet — inheritance tax reform that revalues farmland at crushing rates. The law, rushed through Parliament with minimal debate, is branded as an attack on Britain’s rural heartlands. Families are forced into impossible choices: sell what their ancestors built or pay taxes so devastating they risk bankruptcy.

Many saw it as unjust, but few imagined resistance would be criminalized. Now even peaceful dissent — holding signs, marching in silence, or blocking roads with tractors — has been met with brute force. Images flooding social media are impossible to ignore: in Kent, elderly farmers dragged away from barns; in Norfolk, villages forming “freedom fields” only to be scattered by officers; in Essex, a disabled veteran arrested from his wheelchair for holding a placard reading, “This is not the Britain I fought for.”

That single moment, captured on video, spread like wildfire across Europe and reportedly reached Buckingham Palace. Palace insiders say King Charles was visibly shaken as he watched footage of elderly citizens crying while police stormed farms. Sources claim he slammed his hand on his desk, calling the crackdown “tyranny in plain sight.” One aide described the atmosphere as explosive. In private, the King is said to have told the Prime Minister: “You are testing the patience of the people. Once trust is gone, it cannot be rebuilt.”

Resistance is spreading. In London, tens of thousands staged a silent march past Parliament, holding candles and signs declaring “We are not afraid.” In Birmingham, churches and mosques offered legal advice and shelter to targeted families. In Scotland, underground networks formed, sharing strategies against what they call “Starmer laws.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace is bombarded with petitions demanding action. Protesters gather outside royal properties with banners reading “Speak now, Your Majesty.” Advisers are split — some fear a constitutional crisis, others argue the King must show courage before it is too late. The last time a monarch openly confronted government in a political storm was nearly a century ago. If Charles speaks now, his words could redefine his reign and Britain’s future.

The crackdown deepens. In Lincolnshire, police raided a school after a 16-year-old shared a video criticizing Labour’s new laws. Detained for nine hours without his parents, his family was fined for “subversive behaviour.” In Manchester, makeshift detention centers appeared in warehouses. In Liverpool, a father vanished after speaking at a council meeting, later revealed to be held under “public order review.”

No trial. No appeal.

Legal experts warn this is the rise of a shadow state, where vague terms like “non-compliance” and “incitement” are used to silence opposition. Independent journalists face intimidation; mainstream outlets struggle between silence and integrity. International backlash grows: the EU suspends cooperation on civil liberties, while human rights groups accuse Britain of authoritarian rule.

Underground resistance adapts. In Newcastle, hundreds stand in silence with blank black signs. In Leeds, a mother arrested for speaking at a council meeting returned to lead a candlelit march. In Birmingham, religious leaders of every faith unite, calling the government’s actions unjust. Each act of defiance chips away at the illusion of control.

Leaked documents reveal Starmer’s government views this as a temporary storm — believing citizens will “recondition” to new stability norms. The language is clinical, but the meaning clear: silence will be demanded as safety. For many, this confirms their worst fears — the crackdown is about control, not order.

Now all eyes turn to King Charles. Rumors swirl that he has drafted words reminding Britain of its freedoms and values. But whether he dares to speak remains uncertain. One insider put it bluntly: “If the King does not act now, he may never again have the authority to act at all.”

The public is losing patience. Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace chanting “Where is our King?” Some kneel in silence, candles in hand, believing the monarchy is the last institution standing between them and tyranny.

Inside Downing Street, the mood is defiant. A leaked briefing declared: “Traditional symbols of power must not be allowed to undermine the government’s new order.” If true, the Prime Minister sees not only protesters as threats, but also the Crown itself.

And so the nation waits. Arrests climb, protests grow, and whispers of royal intervention spread. Britain teeters between fear and defiance, silence and resistance. Whether this marks the beginning of a darker era or the start of a great reckoning depends on what happens next.

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of “throwing farmers to the wolves” following a high-level meeting with Treasury officials today.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) met with officials to discuss the impacts of Rachel Reeves’s inheritance tax changes announced in the October Budget.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said farmers were “disappointed” after the Government rejected alternative solutions to the 20 per cent inheritance tax on farm estates.

Reeves claims that only wealthy farm estates will be impacted, but the NFU has said the tax will leave thousands of family farms in financial ruin.

https://www.gbnews.com/politics/keir-starmer-farmers-wolves-inheritance-tax-raid

A British farmer has launched a scathing criticism of the Government's approach to supporting agriculture, claiming ministers have failed to deliver on their promises to the farming community.

Douglas Turner told GB News that despite repeated assurances, the Prime Minister has not provided the help initially promised to farmers.

https://www.gbnews.com/politics/video-keir-starmer-blasted-farmer-inheritance-tax

I found this article from last year on Starmer’s background

"Sir" Keir Starmer hides his rancid Trotskyite ideology behind his British establishment knighthood in order to run a Red Terror campaign against working class Brits.

By MICHAEL SLOVANOS



“SIR” KEIR Starmer could be Britain’s most dangerous Labor Party Prime Minister, driving the final nails of the neo-Marxist globalist revolution into the traditional Britain hanging like Christ on a brutal Roman cross.

Starmer cut his teeth in politics as a Trotskyite, and from 1986 to 1987 was editor of the Troskyite magazine, Socialist Alternatives, which is also the name of the British section of the International Revolutionary Marxist Tendency (IRMT), also called the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Of course “Two Tier Keir” would now disassociate himself from any such Trotskyist organisation, but that is just part of the game of deception.

Starmer confessed recently to liking the World Economic Forum more than the British Parliament. But, you might object, the WEF is run by mega-capitalists who the Trotskyists hate. We would suggest Starmer’s “moderation” has got a lot to do with the pressure of mega-capitalism and bureaucratic privilege in his back pocket.

But the Trotskyists, nevertheless support WEF social policy that is reflected by the UN and its agencies. WEF and the UN say “LGBTIQ rights”, “climate action” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” and so do the Trotskyites and so does Starmer. Isn’t it great how all that works out?



“In short, we are fighting to build a single, global party of world socialist revolution, based on the scientific, revolutionary communist ideas of Marx, Engels, Lenin and Trotsky, which we defend,” the IRMT states on its website. Well Trots, the WEF supports a revolutionary transformation of society too, so why not jump on board?

Meanwhile comrade Starmer has had some 500 working class rebels, aka “far right thugs” and “criminals” arrested with a few already shovelled straight into jail for as long as three years through the emergency, 24-hour court system designed for that very purpose. “I say it again, anyone involving themselves in disorder, whatever they claim as their motive, will feel the full force of the law,” Starmer told The Sun.

But Laurence Fox, leader of the Reclaim UK Party, said the question now was whether would Starmer bring “the full force of the law” down on non-white Labor Party councillor Ricky Jones who got arrested for inciting racial violence after he said far right rioters needed their throats cut. Tut, tut Ricky. We know you didn’t mean it literally, but that’s what you get in a socialist dictatorship where free speech is highly restricted.

Meanwhile The Sun, still pushing the “far right thugs” narrative, demonstrated how police use surveillance cameras to single out young rioters silly enough to throw bricks at cops and police vans. They also cheered on the Stasi-style dawn raids on homes of Brits brave enough to post something slightly provocative on Facebook or unfortunate enough to have been identified at a demonstration that turned to a riot.

We don’t know what Starmer was thinking when he received his knighthood. The UK newspaper The Standard reported that he rarely used the “Sir” title himself and was awarded a knighthood in 2014 for his work as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and director of Public Prosecutions (DPP); a tradition for those in this role.

His services for “law and criminal justice” were cited as reasons for the honour. He held the role from 2008 to 2013, covering notorious trials such as the Stephen Lawrence case. Starmer, 59, this year said: “29 years ago, Stephen Lawrence was murdered in a racist attack. I’m proud to have helped bring his killers to justice — we must do more to rid racism from our society.”



Starmer, underneath this tough-guy prosecutor image cultivated during the August, 2011 UK riots, revealed his ideological colours, that is, the former Trotskyite newspaper editor advancing the destruction of traditional British society by supporting the continued, massive influx of people from nations and peoples culturally separated from native Anglo-Saxon Britons.

The latest riots, which Sir Keir presides over, mirror the series of riots that took place between the 6th and 11th of August 2011 in cities and towns across England, which saw looting and arson, as well as mass deployment of police and the deaths of five people. The protests started in Tottenham Hale, London, following the killing of Mark Duggan, a local Black man who was shot dead by police on August 4th.

Starmer, like now, ordered the courts to go into overdrive to rapidly prosecute and hand down maximum sentences to the working class rabble and others caught rioting. Like now, he also ramped up the police into a national strike force to violently suppress riots and protests alike with military precision.

In 2011 the liberal Conservative Party globalist David Cameron was PM. Cameron claimed to want controlled immigration but merely continued the policy of swamping the nation with immigrants. Cameron was too scared to take a stand for fear of being labeled a racist or even a dreaded “right winger” and offending the gospel of multiculturalism.

In a paper presented to the UK Fabian Society Starmer paints himself as an idealistic, moderate Labor Party campaigner for “an inclusive Britain”, a “Britain built on the bedrock of our traditions but one that evolves, grows and embraces change”. “Community, family and country are not conservative or backwards ideas – they are the building blocks of strong societies,” writes Starmer, cementing his image at the reasonable, moderate, caring prosecutor and future Labor leader.

But Starmer also hints strongly he, like his fellow Marxist wolves so prudently disguised in their Fabian sheep’s clothing, is a change agent. “Britain,” he writes, “is at a fork in its history. Down one path lies the same old economic and societal weaknesses, with predictable consequences and squandered opportunities. Down the other is a better, bolder, brighter future, one in which we learn the lessons of the pandemic and build a new society and economy that harnesses the strength of people coming together.”



Oh bravo you smashing chappy! Viva La Revolution! Smash the bourgeoisie! they said silently to themselves, raising their glasses with “Sir Keir”, their future Great Leader.

Meanwhile Starmer’s current Director of Public Prosecutions (see inset) boasts that the hunt is on for those who dare express views contrary to Comrade Keirs: “We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media to look for this material, and then follow up with arrests,” said the DPP for England and Wales, warning that merely sharing online material of riots could be an offence.

Yes, the “New Britain” with its “bolder future” is well underway. Perhaps the next “tough guy” step for Two-tier Keir” is to build special re-education camps for that dwindling class of working (if they’re lucky) white Britons who have the temerity to complain and even protest against Trotskyist immigration policy.

And here is a video

There is also this

STARMER ended up in a Communist spy file after he spent time in a Czechoslovakian communist work camp, BY CHOICE

From Jim Ferguson

This is Police Sergeant Kelly Palmer of Lincolnshire Police… and she’s just shattered the illusion:

“There is no real policing anymore. Only cover-ups, box-ticking, and protecting institutions instead of people.” Let that sink in. The system is BROKEN.

Officers silenced.

Children unprotected.

Corruption excused. She warns: “Police officers themselves now fear for their lives.” It’s no longer law and order. It’s DAMAGE CONTROL — from councils to judges to senior officers — all protecting themselves, not the public.

WHAT THIS MEANS:

The thin blue line is now a smokescreen.

Truth-tellers inside the force are being ignored.

Families and children are the collateral damage.

“750,000 SIGNS OF NO CONFIDENCE IN STARMER”

A petition already boasts three-quarters of a million signatures, demanding a general election—and it's still rising. What does that tell us? ▸ The people are furious. ▸ They feel their vote was betrayed. ▸ And despite the establishment’s arrogance, the ground is shifting. Let’s ride this wave. Let’s make our voices impossible to ignore. : Join the growing movement. Demand accountability. Demand an election now.

https://express.co.uk/news/politics/2096651/keir-starmer-general-election-petition

From Neil McCoy Ward

16 Aug

Written By Neil McCoy-Ward

US Senator JD Vance has voiced strong criticism of the United Kingdom following the release of a US State Department report alleging that the UK is undermining civil liberties and free expression.

The report, which details several examples, accuses the UK government of criminalizing peaceful acts and restricting online discussion on politically sensitive topics. According to Vance, this trend represents a serious threat to democratic freedoms.

Key Allegations in the Report

The State Department’s findings focus on several areas of concern:

Restrictions on Peaceful Expression

The report highlights so-called “safe access zones” around certain clinics, where even silent prayer has reportedly led to arrests. Critics argue that these measures risk criminalizing private, peaceful expression. Suppression of Online Speech

The report notes instances where social media posts about crime or sensitive incidents have been removed or restricted, citing the UK’s Online Safety Act as a driver of such actions. Policing Minor Offenses

Recent viral videos show police issuing fines or penalties for seemingly minor infractions such as riding a skateboard without insurance raising public debate about law enforcement priorities.

Handling of High-Profile Incidents

In at least one major attack last year, the report alleges that officials limited what police could release publicly and that some individuals were imprisoned for online comments related to the event.

Vance’s Response

Senator Vance described the situation as “a direct threat to Western freedoms” and announced a series of measures in response:

Visa Bans for UK and EU Officials

Certain officials accused of participating in rights violations will be barred from entering the United States.

Bipartisan Agreement in Washington

The delegation addressing the issue reportedly included both Republicans and Democrats a rare show of unity in US politics.

UK Government Reaction

The UK government dismissed the criticism, stating that “free speech is vital for democracy” and insisting that measures under the Online Safety Act are designed to protect children and vulnerable groups.

However, the State Department’s report maintains that such policies are being applied in ways that restrict legitimate public discourse.

Other Recent Developments

Wikipedia Court Ruling – The Wikimedia Foundation recently lost a UK court challenge against aspects of the Online Safety Act. As a result, UK-based editors and readers may face stricter ID verification requirements.

Library Content Removal In Scotland, a public library removed a book on women’s rights after determining it was not “approved content” under guidance intended to avoid offending certain communities.

A Broader Debate on Freedom of Speech

The dispute underscores a larger conversation about the balance between safety and liberty. Supporters of the Online Safety Act argue it shields the public from harmful material, while critics fear it could be used to suppress dissent.

Vance’s hardline stance including barring certain officials from the US signals growing international scrutiny of UK policies, particularly from its closest allies.

Final Thoughts

The dispute between the US and UK is more than just a diplomatic spat, it reflects a deeper global struggle over where to draw the line between safeguarding the public and protecting civil liberties. While governments have a duty to protect citizens, measures that limit lawful speech risk eroding trust and undermining the very democratic values they aim to defend.

As international allies begin to openly criticize each other’s policies, the debate over freedom of expression in the digital age is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Quick Recap

US Report: The US State Department accused the UK of restricting free speech and criminalizing peaceful acts.

Examples Cited: Silent prayer arrests, online content restrictions, and strict enforcement of minor infractions.

Vance’s Action: JD Vance announced visa bans for certain UK/EU officials, backed by bipartisan support in Washington.

UK’s Response: Officials defended the policies as necessary for child protection and public safety.

Other Cases: Wikipedia lost a legal challenge to the Online Safety Act; a Scottish library removed a book on women’s rights.

Brace Yourself… They’re Coming for Everything You’ve Got

TRANSCRIPT

Brace yourself. They are coming for everything that you’ve got. Welcome to the stream this evening, ladies and gents. And you’re not going to like this, because it is official. We know it’s official now. They passed all of this new stuff during a period, yet again, when there was loads of chaos happening.

I realized I had to make this video today after this Telegraph article came out. It was such a huge article, and people said, “This isn’t true. They’re not going to be stealing my pension, inheritance tax on my home, all of this.” I was shocked at how many people weren’t aware of the new tax laws that have been passed very quietly.

Remember, they’ve got this £50 billion black hole. Rachel Reeves—an incredible woman, apparently—took a £20 billion black hole and more than doubled it. I can’t even believe that’s possible, but she managed it. So from your pension, your savings, the roof over your head, even your children’s inheritance—everything is going to be taxed. Nothing is safe anymore. The playbook has been thrown out the window.

So what I want to do in this video is talk about what they’re doing, but also give you some pointers. Over the last week I’ve had clients asking me, “What do I do, Neil? I have no idea.” We helped them with some structures. I can’t help everybody, but I’ll share some ideas here. This isn’t financial advice, but it’s guidance you can take to your advisor—or, for most people these days, ChatGPT.

What’s happening



They need to fill the £50 billion hole. Reeves said she was “grateful for the challenge” and eager to tackle it.

Spending cuts and savings? Only £5.5 billion—barely scratches the surface. They’ve scrapped winter fuel payments for pensioners, cancelled infrastructure projects, and AI projects that would have boosted the economy.

Tax hikes: £24 billion announced. These are the biggest since 1993.

Examples:

Higher national insurance → job losses, youth unemployment, hiring freezes, businesses collapsing.

20% VAT on private schools → school closures, loss of revenue.

Windfall tax on energy companies → making North Sea extraction unviable.

This all shows cluelessness. Heavy taxes are creating a bigger deficit. That’s why people call her “Rachel from accounts,” though even an accountant would know better.

And don’t forget the broken pledges: they promised not to raise taxes on working people. They’ve just done exactly that.

If you’re on the 40% tax band—very common in the UK—you’re paying 40% tax plus national insurance, so already over 50%. Now they want to tax pensions, savings, and homes with a 40% inheritance tax. That means you’re effectively working for 10% of your money.

Angela Rayner, the Deputy PM, wants to raise even more from income tax. The trick is freezing thresholds. That way, inflation pushes more people into higher bands. People earning modest incomes will be taxed like high earners.