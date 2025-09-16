What is the involvement of the Trump administration in this? Why do they want this to be”done and dusted, along with the Epstein affair?

TYLER ROBINSON CHARGED IN CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION - DEATH PENALTY SOUGHT.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with seven counts including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering in the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray called it “an American tragedy” and announced he will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Robinson was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt, turned in by his father, days after Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Robinson admitted his intent to kill Kirk in messages and confirmed more suspects from an online chat are under investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau has no proof that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked girls to anyone other than himself.

After claiming that he has reviewed a large chunk of the files related to the disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender, Patel said that the FBI lacks the evidence it needs to bring charges against anyone else.

'You've seen most of the files, who if anyone did Epstein traffic these young women to besides himself?' Sec. John Kennedy (R-La.) asked Patel during a Senate Judiciary hearing on Tuesday.

'There is no credible information, none – if there were I would bring the case yesterday – that he trafficked to other individuals,' Patel replied.

'So the answer is no one?' the Republican senator pressed.

'For the information that we have… in the case file,' Patel affirmed.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15104081/Kash-Patel-evidence-Jeffrey-Epstein-sex-trafficking.html