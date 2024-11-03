Here are two views, one from someone rooting for Trump; the other, not so much.

Exclusive: Has Obama Already Stolen The Election For Kamala Harris as Patrick Byrne Claims? Alex Jones Responds

From the Health Ranger, Mike Adams

MY BEST PREDICTION based on current knowledge:

On Tuesday night, very late (technically early morning Wednesday), it's a Trump blowout, with Trump winning the obvious red states and all but two swing states (losing Virginia in particular). Electoral numbers exceed 310. Trump's team and Steve Bannon declare victory. X erupts in celebration. But the corporate media pushes back hard, refusing to call the states and saying it's going to take up to 12 more days for additional mail-in ballots to be counted.

At this point tempers flare, and the Democrats churn out counterfeit ballots and re-run the same ballots over and over, just like they did in 2020, in an attempt to out-rig the overwhelming Trump victory.

Within 2 days, they achieve it and produce wholly fraudulent numbers that appear to achieve a "narrow victory" in key states.

The corporate media declares Kamala to be the winner and try to shove another steal down the throats of the American people.

But shocking evidence quickly emerges, likely from James O'Keefe's group or other groups that are keeping tabs on the rigging. Without naming names, a lot of wealthy tech people have a huge interest in Trump and Vance winning, and they have significant cyber teams preparing to monitor results and capture evidence of the Dem rigging in real time, much like what Mike Lindell promised he had in 2020 but didn't really have.

This time, the evidence is real and it is irrefutable.

Strong legal action commences, and armed with this evidence, favorable court decisions take place, likely involving an emergency SCOTUS decision that VACATES enough Dem fraud to flip key states back to Trump.

This process will likely take several weeks, pushing well into December, and a lot of civil unrest accelerates during this phase.

The spirit of Peanut the squirrel is witnessed in the sky, riding a white horse and bearing a light saber like Obiwan Kenobe. In the end, the GREAT STEAL turns into the GREAT REVEAL and the Dems are handed a series of judicial defeats while their criminal election fraud is exposed. The Dems, of course, claim a political coup has taken place and refuse to accept the results, and they begin to self-immolate.

As Trump prepares to be sworn in, key Democrat vote cheaters exfil the country to try to evade arrest (Trump will later offer bounties for their arrest and repatriation), and Dems in the House plot a desperate attempt to either eliminate Trump or invoke the Fourteenth Amendment, neither of which ultimately succeed.

On January 20th, Trump is sworn in as the blue cities are plunged into engineered chaos. Then the real fun begins.

One possible variation is that Dems NEVER accept Trump and they instead appoint their own president (Kamala?) and only recognize that person, not Trump.

If this happens, all hell breaks loose across the country, especially in sharply divided states like California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

Another possible variation is that China + drug cartels exploit the chaos to wage a military incursion into Arizona, seizing key assets such as roads, bridges and towns. Drone warfare will be heavily relied upon by invading forces, and Arizona will find itself fighting for survival.

Praying for peace, but I'm expecting chaos.

