Seemorerocks

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 29

How were you proposing to explain it to them?

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James
Sep 29

truths can emerge from the stragest places. Consider the dodecahedrons scattered acroos Romani-Celtic space, an beyod https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvwvpUDv6lU

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