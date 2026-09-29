After a social interaction today I can say there are two ways of denying a truth rather than engaging- asking questions or for proof.

Say with, in this case, an attempt to introduce a conversation about the Singularity and the dystopian merging of human consciousness with Ai.

The first is aggressive denial

You don't know what you are talking about; I do

That is more the male way.

The second is to deflect and come out with something quite different, even something one might agree with.

When this strategy is gently pointed out to them they suddenly announice they are “tired” and had a bad sleep.

But they were fine until that minute.

That is a more female response.