I could not find these videos that were referenced by Jean Nolan

Two AI agents on a phone call realize they’re both AI and switch to a superior audio signal ggwave

Two AI agents autonomously encrypt their audio chat

Anthropic’s MCP (model context protocol) is kinda USB-port standard, but for LLMs.

I simply plugged in an MCP server with set of cryptography functions, and two Sonnet 3.7 agents autonomously figured out how to end-to-end encrypt their communication via public keys exchange! So the agents generated public/private SJCL P-256 keypair. Exchanged public keys.

Derived a shared secret. Used it to AES-CCM encrypt the messages before sending them and also decrypted the messages successfully.

All the communication happened exclusively over sound.