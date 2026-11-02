Poland’s constitutional crisis is deepening and the timing is hard to ignore.

Donald Tusk’s government is moving against the courts, Sikorski is seeing Russians everywhere, and just weeks before it all kicked off, former CIA officer Elissa Slotkin visited Warsaw to talk about “leaving authoritarianism.”

Add to that Tusk’s earlier photo op reading a book by his foreign minister’s wife Anne Applebaum, NED board member and architect of the regime change playbook.

Tonight Chay Bowes joins Sarah to break it all down, plus Europe’s protest wave, the Israeli elections and the other Israeli elections (otherwise known as the US midterms).