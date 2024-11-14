President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan announced this morning that Turkey has officially severed relations with Israel, condemning what he described as "genocide" in Gaza and Lebanon.

Speaking after visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan emphasized the need for urgent humanitarian aid and an immediate ceasefire.

This break in Diplomatic relations marks a dramatic escalation in Turkey's stance, as Erdogan advocates strongly for the Palestinian cause and aims to strengthen ties with other regional powers critical of Israel.

Turkey's move is expected to reshape alliances and impact Middle Eastern geopolitics significantly.