Donald Trump invites Tulsi Gabbard on stage during the National Guard Association speech, where she officially endorses him for President of the United States.
Just earlier this month
Tulsi Gabbard, former congresswoman and Democrat presidential candidate, has reportedly been placed under surveillance at airports and on planes.
Whistleblowers told the Air Marshal National Council that Gabbard's name appears on the Quiet Skies program.
Under the program federal air marshals follow U.S. citizens who pose an 'elevated risk to aviation security' through airports and on flights.
As a result, there's at least five agents stalking her on every flight she takes.
OK, so I don't see what risk she is to aviation security. Then again, I don't follow Tulsi Gabbard at all, so, I'm not sure of what criteria she approached or broke to put her on this suspect list. I don't agree with Ms. Gabbard's endorsement of Mr. Trump, but hey....to each their own. Frankly, I think she's making a big mistake for which she will only feel increased embarrassment.