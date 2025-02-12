Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

A Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve, Gabbard previously served in Congress before leaving the Democratic Party, citing its shift toward corruption and elitism.

The Senate just handed the keys to our intelligence kingdom to one of the establishment's biggest critics. Gabbard's confirmation was a TIGHT 52-48 vote. The Deep State is in PANIC MODE.

Why are they scared? Because Tulsi has been CALLING OUT the intelligence community's "bureaucratic mission-creep and empire-building" for years. She's not afraid to speak truth to power.

The same people who called her a "Russian asset" are now clutching their pearls. Democrat Senator Michael Bennet claims she "picks our adversaries" over us. REALITY CHECK: She picks TRUTH over war-mongering money-laundering propaganda.

Remember: FBI abused FISA 702 to spy on Americans 3.4 MILLION times without warrants! They even put Tulsi herself on a "watch list" after she criticized Kamala! ABUSE!! Now Gabbard's in charge. The surveillance state is sweating bullets.

Despite pressure, she won't back down on calling out "faulty, inadequate, or weaponized intelligence" that's undermined our security AND freedoms. She means to clean up the Intelligence Community (IC) like Elon is cleaning up...well, everything.

The establishment tried everything to stop her. Why? Because she'll put AMERICA FIRST, not the military-industrial complex or the Deep State's interests.

BOTTOM LINE: This is a direct shot at the Deep State. It's also a huge win for Donald Trump. This nomination was supposedly "Dead on Arrival". Think again.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, has been confirmed by the US Senate as director of national intelligence, following scrutiny on Capitol Hill over her past positions.

On Wednesday, the Senate approved her nomination in a 52-48 vote, with only one Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, opposing her confirmation.

Gabbard, a former presidential candidate and Iraq War veteran, has been a fierce critic of the US intelligence community she is now set to lead.

In a sharp rebuke following the vote, McConnell claimed Gabbard is unfit for the “critical position” and has a troubling record of poor judgment.

“The Senate’s role in advice and consent is not a formality, but a duty—one we must take seriously...” McConnell stated.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 and has maintained an independent status for two years.

US President Donald Trump picked her for the top intelligence role in mid-November, provoking anger among establishment leaders who labeled her a significant security risk. In 2022, Gabbard contended that the Ukraine conflict might have been prevented if the US “had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns” linked to Kiev’s ambitions to join NATO.

In October, she revealed her decision to join the Republican Party during a rally supporting Trump’s presidential campaign. She has faced intense scrutiny over her past positions, including her support for whistleblower Edward Snowden and a 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

During her confirmation hearing last week, Gabbard declined to call Snowden a traitor, instead stating that he had “broken the law.”

Despite initial concerns about her lack of intelligence experience, Republicans ultimately unified behind Gabbard, confirming the 43-year-old former Democrat to the role.

As Director of National Intelligence, she will oversee 18 intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI, which together employ over 70,000 personnel responsible for handling US intelligence operations.