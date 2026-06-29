In 2008, Viktor Bout was arrested and extradited to the United States, where he was held until 2022. After a prisoner exchange he was returned to his homeland. He later became involved in public service and was elected as a deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Ulyanovsk Region.

He is frequently interviewed by Alex Jones

BREAKING: Merchant of Death Warns Russia Is Preparing for a Devastating Attack on Western Europe

The war in Ukraine is very close to exploding into Europe, including the cities where your kids are taking a semester abroad. No one in the West seems to be paying any attention at all. A warning from Viktor Bout in Moscow.



Viktor Bout is a Russian entrepreneur and public figure.



He was born on January 13, 1967, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, which was then part of the USSR. After serving in the Soviet Army, he trained as a military interpreter specializing in Portuguese. He worked in his field in Mozambique, Southern Africa.

Since 1992, he has been engaged in business activities related to intercontinental air transportation.



In 2008, he was arrested and extradited to the United States, where he was held until 2022. With the assistance of the Russian diplomatic mission, he was returned to his homeland. He later became involved in public service and was elected as a deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Ulyanovsk Region.



He is married and has a daughter.

