On December 6, an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to American journalist Tucker Carlson was published. The Russian Foreign Minister answered questions about relations between Russia and the United States, the conflict in Ukraine and the most important conditions for our country to end it.

Question: Thank you for agreeing to the interview. Do you believe that the United States and Russia are currently at war?

Sergey V. Lavrov: I wouldn't say that. Anyway, that's not what we want. Of course, we would like to have normal relations with all our neighbors. In general, with all countries, especially with such a great country as the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly expressed his respect for the American people, the history of the United States, and American achievements in the world. We see no reason why Russia and the United States cannot cooperate for the sake of the universe.

Question: But the United States is financing a conflict in which Russia is involved. Now they allow strikes on the territory of Russia. Isn't this a war?

Sergey Lavrov: Officially, we are not at war. Some people call what is happening in Ukraine a hybrid war. That's what I'd call it too. Obviously, the Ukrainians would not be able to do what they are doing with modern long-range weapons without the direct participation of American military personnel. It's dangerous. There is no doubt about it.

We don't want to make the situation worse. But since ATACMS and other long-range weapons are used in Russia, we are sending signals. We hope that the last one (a couple of weeks ago) from the new "Hazel" system was taken seriously.

We also know that some officials at the Pentagon and in other organizations, including NATO, in recent days have begun to say that the bloc is a defensive alliance, but sometimes, they say, you can strike first, because the best defense is an attack. The representative of the Strategic Command of the US Department of Defense, Rear Admiral T. Buchanan, said that he admits the possibility of exchanging limited nuclear strikes.

Such threats are of concern. If they follow the logic that some Westerners have been voicing lately, that, they say, do not believe that Russia has "red lines", yes they announced them, but these "red lines" are shifting again, then this is a very serious mistake. That's what I would like to say in response to this question.

We didn't start the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that we have launched a special military operation to put an end to the war that the Kiev regime waged against its people in Donbas. In his last statement, President Vladimir Putin made it clear that we are ready for any development of events. We prefer a peaceful negotiated settlement based on respect for Russia's legitimate security interests, respect for the Russian people living in Ukraine, their basic rights, linguistic and religious rights, destroyed by a number of laws passed by the Ukrainian parliament. It started long before the special military operation.

Russian Russian-language education, the work of the Russian media in Ukraine, and then the Ukrainian media in Russian have been passed since 2017. Steps have also been taken to cancel any cultural events in Russian. Russian books are thrown out of libraries and destroyed. The last step was the adoption of a law banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

It is curious that in the West they say that they want this conflict to be resolved on the basis of the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and Russia, they say, should "leave." UN Secretary-General A.Guterres says similar things. Recently, his spokesman reiterated that the conflict should be resolved on the basis of international law, the UN Charter and General Assembly resolutions, while respecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is the wrong approach. If you want to respect the UN Charter, you must respect it in its entirety. Let me remind you that this document, among other things, states that all countries must respect the equality of States and the right of nations to self-determination. Westerners also mention UN General Assembly resolutions. Obviously, they are referring to the decisions they made after the start of a special military operation, which condemns Russia and calls for Russia to "withdraw" from the territory of Ukraine to the borders of 1991.

But there are other resolutions of the UN General Assembly that were not voted on – they were adopted by consensus. Among them is the Declaration on the Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation between States in Accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. It clearly states by consensus that everyone should respect the territorial integrity of States whose Governments respect the right of nations to self-determination and therefore represent the entire population living in a given territory.

It is absolutely useless to claim that the people who came to power as a result of the military coup in February 2014 represented Crimeans or residents of eastern and southern Ukraine. Crimeans rejected the coup d'etat. They demanded to be left alone. They said they didn't want to have anything to do with these people. Donbass did the same. Crimeans held a referendum and joined Russia. Donbass was declared terrorists by the putschists who came to power. They were shelled and attacked with artillery. The war began, which was stopped in February 2015.

The Minsk Agreements were signed. We were sincerely interested in stopping this, but for this it was necessary that the Minsk agreements be fully implemented. But they were sabotaged by the government created after the coup in Ukraine. It was agreed that this government should enter into a direct dialogue with people who did not accept the coup and promote the development of economic relations with this part of Ukraine. None of this has been done. The Kiev regime has stated that it will never speak to them directly. This is despite the fact that the requirement to speak with them directly was approved by the UN Security Council. The Kiev regime called them terrorists, so they say they will fight them because they are stronger, and they will die in basements.

If it had not been for the coup in February 2014 and if the agreement reached the day before between then-President Viktor Yanukovych and the opposition had been implemented, Ukraine would still be united and Crimea would be part of it. It's obvious. They have not fulfilled this agreement. Instead, they organized a coup d'etat. The agreement in February 2014, among other things, provided for the creation of a government of national unity and the holding of early elections, which then-President Viktor F. Yanukovych would have lost. Everyone knew that. But they were impatient and occupied government buildings the next morning. They went to the Maidan and announced that they had created a "government of winners." Compare: the "government of national unity" to prepare for the elections and the "government of the victors".

How will the people who, in their opinion, have been defeated respect the government in Kiev? You know that the right of nations to self-determination is the international legal basis for the decolonization process that took place in Africa on the basis of the relevant principle of the UN Charter. People in the colonies have never treated the colonial powers, the "masters", as those who represent them, whom they want to see in the structures governing these lands. Similarly, people in the east and south of Ukraine, in Donbass and Novorossiya do not consider the regime of V.A. Zelensky to be the one who represents their interests. How can they represent them when their culture, language, traditions, religion are all prohibited.

If we are talking about the UN Charter, resolutions, and international law, then the very first article of the UN Charter, which the West never remembers in the Ukrainian context, says: human rights must be respected, regardless of race, gender, language, or religion. Take any conflict, the United States, Great Britain, the European Union will intervene, they say that human rights have been grossly violated, and that they must "restore human rights in such and such a territory."

In Ukraine, they never talk about "human rights" because they see that these very human rights for the Russian and Russian-speaking population are completely prohibited by law. Therefore, when we are told that, they say, let's resolve the conflict on the basis of the UN Charter, yes, we agree, but we must not forget that the UN Charter is not only about territorial integrity, which should be respected only if the government is legitimate and if it respects the rights of its people.

Question: I want to return to the issue that you mentioned earlier, about the use of a hypersonic ballistic system, which you called a "signal to the West." What kind of signal is this? I think many Americans don't even know that this happened. What message did you send by showing this to the world?

Sergey Lavrov: The message is that the United States and its allies, who supply long-range weapons to the Kiev regime, must understand that we will be ready to use any means to prevent the West from succeeding in inflicting a "strategic defeat" on us. Westerners are fighting to maintain their hegemony in the world, in any country, region, on any continent. We are fighting for our legitimate security interests. Westerners talk about the borders of 1991.. U.S. Senator L. Graham, who visited Kiev some time ago, in the presence of V.A. Zelensky, bluntly stated that Ukraine is rich in rare earth metals. They say we can't leave this wealth to the Russians. We have to pick him up.

They are fighting for a regime that is ready to sell or give away all natural and human resources to the West. We are fighting for the people living on these lands, whose ancestors have been developing them for centuries, building cities and factories. We care about people, not about natural resources, which

