When Bobby Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump last week, he burned his boats. There’s no turning back for him, or for American politics. Here’s his first interview since that happened.

(0:42) RFK Jr. Endorsing Donald Trump

(11:26) Censorship and Pavel Durov’s Arrest

(34:56) America’s Health Crisis

(42:20) RFK Meeting with Trump

(46:48) Kamala Harris Refusing to Meet with RFK

(53:36) Why Did They Withdraw Secret Service?

(1:01:48) Would RFK Accept a Position as CIA Director?

(1:05:39) Why Is the Democratic Party Suing RFK?

(1:16:00) Real Environmentalism

(1:26:10) RFK's Plan to Get Trump Elected

