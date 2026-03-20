Political Prophet Predicts the Next Phase in Iran, Trump’s War Plan, & Israel’s Plot to Sabotage It

1 min ago: Oil infrastructure GONE Tel Aviv, Dubai, Riyadh, Qatar. Major escalation by Prof. Jiang

The Middle East conflict is entering a phase where energy infrastructure is becoming a primary target.



Strikes on oil facilities across key cities like Tel Aviv, Dubai, Riyadh, and Qatar signal a major escalation — one that directly impacts global energy supply, markets, and geopolitical stability.



In modern warfare, attacking energy infrastructure is not just tactical — it’s strategic. It disrupts economies, weakens logistics, and sends shockwaves through global markets.

Professor Jiang tells Tucker Carlson secret societies are scripting the end of the world with the Iran conflict

“This is a plan that has been in motion for centuries and it involves different religious groups among the Jews Frankis Shabbat Lubovich but also involves the Freemasons, the Knights Templars, the Rosicrucians, it involves the Jesuits.

You have these different secret societies, different religious organizations working together through the centuries to achieve this plan for the end of the world which heralds the messianic age.

There are different components of this plan but but the basic components are one is the creation of the state of Israel which happened in 1948 and then you need to have the building of the third temple which requires the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque which could happen during this war.

The Israelis have closed off the Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as other religious sites these past few days. There’s rumors that for the past two years the Israelis have been conducting these archeological digs under the Al-Aqsa Mosque to basically destroy the foundations of the mosque so that they can conduct a controlled demolition of the mosque and blame it on a missile strike from the Iranians.

If you just observe geopolitical events, we’re seeing these events converge together to today. I mean all these events are playing out. It seems as though there are these very powerful shadow forces working behind the scenes. We don’t know who they are, but it seems as though they’re able to control policy in a certain manner as to fulfill their eschatological script.”

