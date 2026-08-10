Seemorerocks

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
11h

Maybe we will survive this, too. Let's see if we can.

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Ludmila Lavrova's avatar
Ludmila Lavrova
10h

Epstein's club members will pretend that a super AI has seized control of nuclear weapons in the US, Russia, China, Israel, and elsewhere, and now rules the world, sending plagues and famines upon the nations. And the military, oligarchs, and bankers have nothing to do with it.

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