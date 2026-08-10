Tucker Carlson interviews Kim DotcomWorld-renowned hacker issues dark warning on AI , surveillance, propaganda and Trump's agendaRobin WestenraAug 10, 2026834Share834Share
Maybe we will survive this, too. Let's see if we can.
Epstein's club members will pretend that a super AI has seized control of nuclear weapons in the US, Russia, China, Israel, and elsewhere, and now rules the world, sending plagues and famines upon the nations. And the military, oligarchs, and bankers have nothing to do with it.