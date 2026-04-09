This a compelling interview that I recommend to all.

It starts just past the 59 minute mark

BREAKING: Netanyahu’s Terror Attack on Lebanon Destroys Trump’s Ceasefire. Tucker Reacts.

Netanyahu launches terror attack on Beirut, destroying Trump’s ceasefire. We need to detach from Israel immediately.



Alastair Crooke is the Director of Conflicts Forum, a small geopolitical and geofinancial consultancy. He is a former senior British MI6 officer and previously served as an advisor on Middle East issues to Javier Solana, the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief.



Over a nine-year period, Crooke helped initiate a number of ceasefires in the Occupied Territories on behalf of the European Union, working between Hamas, Hezbollah, and Israel. He has more than thirty-five years of experience engaging with Islamist political movements.



Crooke is also an author and a regular media commentator on political and geofinancial issues. You can find more of his work at:



