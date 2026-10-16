Tucker Carlson: “I'm starting to think this is by design”Chris Martensen interviews Tucker CarlsonRobin WestenraOct 16, 20261028Share1028Share
By design...? no sh*t
the person known as "Leah" (ex intelligence blah, blah, blah, but compelling info all the same) has been writing much on the corruption of the orange kiddy fiddler and his mate musk-rat in crashing the $ and thus introducing a combined
"x mark-beast/trump coin" stable alternative tied into data flow/biometric
heres a taster, tho You will need to dig deeper to find the pertinent stuff re mark/coin :
https://theleahfiles.substack.com/p/the-most-corrupt-president-in-american
me I got a fox to go deal with... sadly not of the well dressed, cultured and highly alluring kind, more the red furred eat yer livestock kind, We live in hope eh?
Tucker Carlson: “I'm starting to think this is by design”
Chris Martensen interviews Tucker Carlson
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/tucker-carlson-im-starting-to-think
1:27:00 horizontal Substack video legit embedded YouTube video
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.16 Fri
https://substack.com/@