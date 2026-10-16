Seemorerocks

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duck's avatar
duck
Oct 16

By design...? no sh*t

the person known as "Leah" (ex intelligence blah, blah, blah, but compelling info all the same) has been writing much on the corruption of the orange kiddy fiddler and his mate musk-rat in crashing the $ and thus introducing a combined

"x mark-beast/trump coin" stable alternative tied into data flow/biometric

heres a taster, tho You will need to dig deeper to find the pertinent stuff re mark/coin :

https://theleahfiles.substack.com/p/the-most-corrupt-president-in-american

me I got a fox to go deal with... sadly not of the well dressed, cultured and highly alluring kind, more the red furred eat yer livestock kind, We live in hope eh?

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
Oct 16

Tucker Carlson: “I'm starting to think this is by design”

Chris Martensen interviews Tucker Carlson

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/tucker-carlson-im-starting-to-think

1:27:00 horizontal Substack video legit embedded YouTube video

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.16 Fri

https://substack.com/@

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