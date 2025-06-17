On Monday in Washington, D.C., Tucker Carlson sat down with Steve Bannon for an unfiltered, high-voltage conversation that tore into U.S. foreign policy, media complicity, and the personal cost of refusing to toe the line. Carlson didn’t come to play safe—he came to say what few dare to say: America’s being dragged into another Middle East disaster, and the media is once again leading the charge.

For anyone trying to make sense of the noise, this wasn’t just another interview. It was a gut check.

Carlson, back in the capital for interviews, didn’t hide his exhaustion with the endless push toward foreign entanglements. "I don’t want anything to do with it,” he said, referring to rising tensions with Iran. His concerns? Not Tehran, but small-town Americans taking out loans for groceries, the fentanyl epidemic, and collapsing life expectancy. "I just want to talk about keeping the dollar stores open in rural America,” he said—half-sarcastic, fully serious.

Bannon, always ready to press, asked why Carlson’s caution on war gets branded as appeasement. Carlson didn’t hesitate: the media’s at fault—especially Fox News, where he spent two decades. He said the same voices who cheered Iraq and Afghanistan are back, louder than ever, now salivating over Iran. "It’s the same playbook,” he warned, recalling Fox’s 2003 coverage and calling the warmongering "disgraceful.”

Despite friendships with former Fox colleagues, Carlson said the network is complicit in a cycle of bloodshed that’s left America weaker, not safer.

The talk turned personal when Carlson addressed attacks on his character. "I’m not working for Qatar,” he said, slamming those pushing narratives that he’s a foreign agent. The irony? Some of his loudest critics are on foreign payrolls. Bannon chimed in, calling out Congress’s silence, noting only a few like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are willing to ask real questions.

"Why isn’t Congress talking about this?” Bannon asked. Carlson echoed the frustration: after Iraq and Afghanistan, the American people want no part in another war—but nobody in power seems to care.

The Israel-Iran debate, Carlson said, is emotionally loaded. "It’s not like Belgium fighting Liechtenstein.” He’s pro-Israel, prays for Jerusalem, and grieves for lives lost on all sides—but refuses to demonize 90 million Iranians just to satisfy someone else’s narrative. "I’m a free man,” he declared. He won’t be bullied into blind hatred or forced alliances.

And the backlash? It’s brutal. Carlson spoke of strained friendships and threats—including a chilling message he got that very morning. Still, he refuses to fold. "I don’t want to become a hater,” he said, careful not to morph into the villain his enemies try to invent. He stood by friends like Steve Witkoff—maligned for their views—and expressed sympathy for Donald Trump, a man he believes genuinely wants peace but is surrounded by hawkish pressure.

So, what would he tell Trump? Simple: stay out of war. "You’re the only one who can stop this,” Carlson said. He warned that any strike on Iran would derail Trump’s domestic agenda and stain his presidency, just like Iraq did to Bush. The focus, he urged, must be on America—not another endless conflict abroad.

In a political landscape spinning toward escalation, Carlson’s message was defiant and clear: put America first. The price of truth may be high, but silence is costlier. For those paying attention, this wasn’t just a conversation. It was a warning shot.

Or Watch HERE

Trump’s response

TUCKER CARLSON: Mark Levin is funny because he’s terrible on TV.

Fox News is doing what they always do: cranking up the propaganda hose to knock elderly viewers off their feet.

Newsweek

As President Donald Trump is caught in a tug-of-war over the U.S. potentially wading into the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon have taken center stage as the face of MAGA's resistance to U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Carlson on Monday continued his tirade against some foreign policy hawks in President Donald Trump's orbit, accusing them of pushing for the United States to get involved in Israel's military campaign against Iran. Bannon, meanwhile, said "we have to stop" the U.S. from playing any role in the conflict.

Newsweek reached out to Fox News for comment via email on Monday.

https://www.newsweek.com/tucker-carlson-steve-bannon-maga-trump-iran-israel-war-2086346