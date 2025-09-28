Of course it’s true! - well- documented
Tucker Carlson claimed on his September 24, 2025, podcast that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told associates in Israel and the Middle East that he controls the United States and President Donald Trump, citing unnamed sources who heard the remarks firsthand.
The unverified (sic) allegation, aired ahead of Netanyahu’s upcoming White House visit, drew swift denials from Netanyahu allies including former U.S. Ambassador David M. Friedman, who demanded proof and noted Netanyahu’s focus on Israel’s ongoing war efforts.
Reactions on X highlighted divisions, with some users tying it to U.S. aid for Israel and others criticizing it as an antisemitic trope, while historical clips of Netanyahu discussing U.S. influence resurfaced amid the controversy.
