My aim this weekend is to put together a historical background on the Kashmir question and Pakistani terrorism.

Opinion is no alternative to accurate information!

At about 8:00 AM EDT, CNN reported Pakistan is holding off on responding to India’s attack to allow its allies time for diplomacy, a senior Pakistani government source told CNN, as the US, Saudi Arabia, and others work to de-escalate tensions. “Pakistan is giving space for diplomacy,” the source said, denying that Pakistan had struck India.

The Hal Turner Radio Show can now confirm Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Foreign Minister, left Pakistan after a few hours of talks with the chairman of the ruling party, trying to de-escalate tensions. Saudi efforts failed.

Notably, the Pakistani Defense Minister issued a statement while al-Jubeir was still airborne, asserting that "Pakistan would resist external pressure. Pakistan’s response to India is now imminent."

At abut 11:50 EDT today, Friday, May 9, a Pakistani Spokesperson told assembled media "India and Pakistan are at war."

At 12:27 PM EDT this afternoon, Intelligence Circuits relayed the following information:

"Seems like the final chance for de-escalation has just fallen apart. Pakistan’s response to India’s missile and drone attacks now appears to be just around the corner — with certain locations reportedly picked for a major, deep strike inside Indian territory."

At 1:08 PM EDT today, media outlets began reporting "Explosions in the area of Srinagar Airport."

Video shows that air raid sirens were blaring at that time, and as protocol requires, electric power was cut to darken potential targets of inbound drones.

UPDATE 1:48 PM EDT --

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif tells TV News war is the only option.

News Anchor: “Are we staring at a full blown war?”

Khawaja Asif: “We don't have any other options other than this .... We have to pay them back in the same they gave us.”

News Anchor: “So the war is at our door”

Khawaja Asif: “Absolutely, there shouldn't be any doubt on this.”

Here is an update from Grok

In the last 12 hours, the India-Pakistan conflict has seen further escalation with the following developments:

Drone Attacks and Cross-Border Clashes: Both nations have accused each other of launching drone and missile attacks beyond the disputed Kashmir region. India reported heavy drone incursions in its northern regions, particularly in Jammu, with residents noting blackouts and intermittent explosions, possibly from heavy artillery. Pakistan claimed it shot down Indian drones near military sites, while India said it neutralized Pakistani drones and targeted an air defense system in Lahore, a claim Pakistan denies.

Civilian Impact and Casualties: The conflict has disrupted daily life, with blackouts, school closures in Indian-administered Kashmir, and flight diversions due to airspace restrictions. Shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) has intensified, with Pakistan reporting five civilian deaths from artillery fire and India noting 12 civilian deaths in Poonch district.

International Response: Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs visited Pakistan to mediate, while UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy engaged with both nations’ counterparts to urge de-escalation. The UN and other global leaders, including Russia and China, have reiterated calls for restraint to avoid a catastrophic nuclear confrontation.

Military Posturing: India’s naval deployment, including warships with BrahMos missiles near Karachi, signals a broader escalation. Pakistan’s military, stretched by internal insurgencies, is under pressure to respond decisively, with its defense minister vowing targeted strikes on Indian military sites.

India has deployed warships equipped with supersonic cruise missiles, including BrahMos missiles, toward Pakistan, positioning its Western fleet, which includes an aircraft carrier, destroyers, frigates, and anti-submarine ships, approximately 300-400 miles from Pakistan’s coast near Karachi.

This naval movement follows escalated tensions after India’s missile strikes on May 7, 2025, targeting alleged terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in retaliation for a deadly April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Pakistan denies involvement in the attack and has responded with drone and missile strikes on Indian targets, further intensifying the conflict. The deployment is seen as a strategic escalation amid ongoing cross-border clashes, with both nations on heightened alert.

India-Pakistan Conflict - LIVE Breaking News Coverage

New fighting between India and Pakistan is reported after an Indian attack on Pakistan Wednesday.

There are concerns India and Pakistan could go to war. Get the latest on the conflict between India and Pakistan in our LIVE breaking news coverage.

Early Wednesday morning India attacked Pakistan in retaliation for an attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir. (India blames Pakistan for involvement in the Kashmir attack, while Pakistan denies it.)

After the Indian strikes on Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, fighting broke out between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

Since then India and Pakistan have accused each other of new attacks, with drones and missiles reportedly involved and new fighting being reported in Jammu and Kashmir (and elsewhere).

Are Pakistan and India headed for war?

In this interactive live stream, host Steve Lookner brings you the latest breaking news updates on the India-Pakistan conflict, and he’ll also read your comments and questions on the air!