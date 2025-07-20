I have finally tracked down this 2020 interview by Edward Szall with Epstein survivor, Maria Farmer.
It is a compelling story.
Watch HERE
Here is another important interview of Maria Farmer with Whitney Webb.
All the videos/keyboard warriors writing and exposing the stuff about EPSTEIN etc is having no effect. If it was all SATANIC and CRIMINAL action has to be taken. Not sure how that can be done as so many involved seem to hold the power/control strings!? BIG CHANGE NEEDED AND THAT IS WORLD WIDE!