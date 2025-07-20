Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
7m

All the videos/keyboard warriors writing and exposing the stuff about EPSTEIN etc is having no effect. If it was all SATANIC and CRIMINAL action has to be taken. Not sure how that can be done as so many involved seem to hold the power/control strings!? BIG CHANGE NEEDED AND THAT IS WORLD WIDE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture