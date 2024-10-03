https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2024-10-02/striking-iran-s-oil-facilities-would-spark-dilemma-for-israel

PRESIDENT BIDEN: WE ARE DISCUSSING WITH ISRAEL PLAN TO ATTACK IRAN’S OIL FACILITIES

With each passing day, the United States of America is being pulled in deeper in the Middle East to fight Israel’s wars. President Joe Biden said today his administration is talking with Israeli officials about plans to bomb Iran’s oil facilities.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/03/2024

Oil higher (but be careful)

Adam Button

The President said the the US is discussing Israel striking Iran oil facilities, according to Bloomberg.

There is some important nuance in this statement:

Biden was asked if he would support the US supporting Israel striking Iran's oil facilities. Biden responded: We are discussing that.

So it sounds to me like they are discussing whether they would support it or not. WTI is up 5% on the comment but I think there is a good chance it gets walked back.