All things eventually come to an end. And that is true today for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The golden boy of Canadian politics is now tarnished. Mr. Trudeau became Canada’s prime minister in 2015. His nine-year reign as Canada’s ultimate socialist is coming to an abrupt demise. The leader of the Liberal Party announced today that he is resigning immediately as the party’s leader and will resign as prime minister as soon as a Liberal Party leader is chosen. Canada’s Parliament will not meet until March 24 to give the country time to hold new elections.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/06/2025