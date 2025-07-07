Much of what I know about the Jeffrey Epstein story comes from Tru News.

This is the version I still hold on to.

Here are some more recent episodes

EPSTEIN’S BROTHER: JEFFREY HAD ENOUGH DIRT ON CLINTON & TRUMP TO CANCEL THE 2016 ELECTION

The establishment news media made a big deal about the dump of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. They tried to make the public believe all the truth would be revealed. Of course, hardly anything new was revealed. We already knew the names such as Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew. The topics the news media will not discuss are who employed Jeffrey Epstein, where are the video files of influential men having sex with young teenagers, and where are the thousands of teen girls who had been used over decades? Nevertheless, one interesting tidbit of information that did surface this week was published by the New York Post.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 01/05/2024

Watch HERE

JEFFREY EPSTEIN, DC HONEYPOTS, AND ISRAELI MOSSAD

In the news, many people are wondering whose names will appear on the court documents that will be released in early January of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein. TruNews has consistently maintained for years that Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli Mossad spy who pretended to be a billionaire. Today’s New York Post published a story about a US Congressman from Tennessee who recently said on a podcast that intelligence agencies’ honeypot traps are common in Washington DC, and that’s how many members of Congress are blackmailed into voting for or against things that powerful people want done.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/22/2023