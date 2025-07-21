Most of what I know about the Jeffrey Epstein affair comes from a series of programs from TruNews going back to 2019 and 2020.

I have tracked them down, so here they are .

Exclusive Video of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Breeder Farm - TRU NEWS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8AuPlDHq0zi/

July 6 2020 AG Barr's Dad Wrote Sci-Fi Book Foreshadowing Epstein Childhood

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Fu8UGsX5Y0W

WARLORDS PEDOPHILES & SPIES: EPSTEIN’S FORMER EMPLOYER STEVEN HOFFENBERG EXPOSES BLACKMAIL OPERATION

Part one: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VDwTL6TXeauZ

Part two: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tXziWCdXVApd

July 14 2020 Lock Her Up! Edward Szall Reports From Ghislaine Maxwell Bail Hearing In NYC

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcmdON5iBV54

July 22 2020 The Mooch Ghislaine Maxwell Has The Goods On Trump

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WPyM5aV4vxlj

July 20 2020 Mossad Message? Epstein Trial Judges Son Mysteriously Murdered By Fake Fed Ex Driver

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GvP5DbOzRNo6

https://www.trunews.com/video-article/jeffrey-epstein-dc-honeypots-and-israeli-mossad

In the news, many people are wondering whose names will appear on the court documents that will be released in early January of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein. TruNews has consistently maintained for years that Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli Mossad spy who pretended to be a billionaire. Today's New York Post published a story about a US Congressman from Tennessee who recently said on a podcast that intelligence agencies' honeypot traps are common in Washington DC, and that's how many members of Congress are blackmailed into voting for or against things that powerful people want done.

In the news, many people are wondering whose names will appear on the court documents that will be released in early January of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein. TruNews has consistently maintained for years that Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli Mossad spy who pretended to be a billionaire. Today’s New York Post published a story about a US Congressman from Tennessee who recently said on a podcast that intelligence agencies’ honeypot traps are common in Washington DC, and that’s how many members of Congress are blackmailed into voting for or against things that powerful people want done.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/22/2023