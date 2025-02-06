This is, to put it mildly, an eccentric interpretation of yesterday’s events that, based on contrasting body language of Netanyahu, says that Trump, the “great chess player”, beat Netanyahu at his own game by claiming (from left-field and unknown to everybody) ownership of Gaza who, the ownership of which has never been established since the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

They leave to the very last, the reasons why this may not work.

I am not going to argue with this but just file it away for future reference.

For now, it seems more than a little preposterous

TRUMP STUNNED NETANYAHU BY SEIZING GAZA FROM ISRAELIS

First it was Canada, followed by Greenland and Panama. President Trump yesterday made his boldest move yet. He said the United States would seize the Gaza Strip and develop it as a showplace.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/05/2025