March 27, 2025

Okay now the picture is clear. Deep State wants Trump to build the AI digital ID government crypto-control grid. One of Trump's first acts was giving a half a billion to the AI moguls to ignore safety regulations. I doubt this was his idea or that he understands AI at all. He can make all the noise he wants about immigrants and prosecutions because the big plan to enslave us is on-track.

Catherine Austin Fitts Says Musk is Building the Control-Grid AI Beast With DOGE Data

Catherine Austin Fitts is a former Assistant Secretary of HUD under President George HW Bush Sr. and investment banker at Dillon Read. Fitts says Elon Musk using AI to find fraud for DOGE may also be giving federal data to private AI with no controls or oversight. Fitts fears this will be used to build the digital ID 24/7 surveillance, financial enslavement system long dreamed of by elites for the masses similar to what is already in place in China. In China no purchase or other transaction undertaken by ordinary citizens is not monitored and closely controlled by the government, which ranks citizens according to "social behavior" scores.

Former Bill Clinton press staffer Dr. Naomi Wolf has expressed the same concerns.

China ranks 'good' and 'bad' citizens with 'social credit' system

Fitts details her concerns in the video below, in which she also expresses fears that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under great pressure and may have a "gun to his head." This would explain why he is so lagging in the initiatives he has spoken about for years, such as removing immunity from lawsuits against the COVID vaccine manufacturers, banning use of mRNA technology until much further testing, and banning TV advertising for prescription drugs.

The DOGE Deception That Could Steal America - Catherine Austin Fitts

Trump Ditches Safety Regulations for AI, Announces $500 Million to AI Equivalent of Operation Warp Speed, "Stargate"

The dangers of high-level AI, whether used deliberately for social control or unleashed inadvertently on humanity as an unstoppable "super-intelligence" which could on its own decide that humans are a threat to it, after it has learned to repair, recreate, and perpetuate itself, have been taken seriously enough that the top experts in the technology, even Elon Musk, in 2023 called for a moratorium on the most advanced of AI which is creating entities far more intelligent than the most intelligent humans. The New York Times reported this is in "Elon Musk and Others Call for Pause on A.I., Citing ‘Profound Risks to Society.’"

Nevertheless, almost immediately upon entering office Trump announced Stargate, a private-government initiative which invests a half-billion dollars in new AI data centers and other infrastructure needed to the vast expansion of domestic AI. This is not for building AI super-soldiers to counter China's advances in that area, but domestic digital memory capacity, which could run a surveillance state unlike any ever seen in history.

In his initiative Trump also dumped a movement toward AI safety regulations in order not to get in the way of "competition."

Digital Engine''s Crash Course on the Enormous Dangers of Uncontrolled AI to Humanity. The Revelations Beast?

The below two videos by the AI watchdog Digital Engine brilliantly lays out the profound dangers of runaway AI, which in the end, is an attempt to create useful super-intelligent beings which are so far removed from humans and human limitations that it starts to live in a world of its own, with impenetrable feelings, drives, and motivations.

Experts show why WW3 over AI is almost inevitable.

Expert shows AI doesn't want to kill us, it has to

