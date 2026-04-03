I have been reflecting on the changes that are happening so fast. It is not easy but I would like to share my reflections as well as latest headlines.

Going back to the Trump-1 years of 2017-2020 I was quite sympathetic to what MAGA was saying - with all the lawfare and the stolen election of 2020. But every time I listened to the man himself I was put off.

I certainly did not “trust the plan” as some of my friends did.

I recall saying on more than one occasion that I thought Donald Trump would be the one - not the Democrats, although their contribution to destroying democracy and eviscerating the US constitution is undeniable - who would be the one who would oversee the collapse of the US empire.

I also said at the time that it would be a dangerous time because there is nothing more dangerous than a collapsing empire that still had weapons of mass destruction.

So it is turning out to be.

Yesterday’s speech of Donald Trump with all its delusions of grandeur, lies and inversions could be seen as an epitaph for empire.

I have a vision of the Middle East and Israel being destroyed before our eyes and Trump, with his speech, will ensure that this is accelerated.

Meantime, economies in Asia and in western countries are being eviscerated.

How will things look when and if this conflict comes to a conclusion?

Certainly nothing like before.

The markets

I don’t think things are going to go well after Trump’s speech.

Oil is up in price and the market (including gold and silver) is down.

And there are warning signs.

Today, it seems that Trump is actually going ahead with his disastrous plans that will make the Bay of Pigs and Gallipoli seem like a walk in the park.

According to Seymour Hersh Trump’s invasion is going ahead

In the meantime, Pete Hegseth is making the Chief of Staff resign.

That is hardly a sign of “success”.

The message of all the casualties in the war are starting to come out

- (not the 15 mentioned by Trump)

https://theintercept.com/2026/04/01/iran-war-us-casualty-numbers-trump-hegseth/

The Empire strikes back.

Trump and Hegseth promised to take Iran “back to the Stone Ages”.

What civilised people have that sort of vision?

On April 2, aircraft struck the B1 Bridge on the Tehran-Karaj northern bypass, one of the tallest highway structures in the Middle East and a centrepiece of Iranian civil engineering

Meanwhile, the Speaker or Iran’s parliament has said that 7 million Iranians are ready to join the war against the United States

The US is in panic mode in Iraq. The Embassy is warning ALL citizens and businesses to stay away.

This hardly talks of “finishing the job”!

Israel

Meanwhile, there is panic in Israel, here acknowledged by Fox News.

Live footage shows highways completely paralyzed as Iranian missiles strike. Drivers are forced to abandon their vehicles and desperately hide under bridges

Iran, as promised, are targeting US corporations

Iran says it has a list of bankers and hedge funds that met and decided to hold Washington’s Iran war policy hostage, and plans to release the names.

Iran’s Mobarakeh steel plant, the Middle East’s biggest steelmaker with over 7 million tons annual output. halts production.

After Trump’s speech the Europeans, and the entire world are turning against the Trump regime.

For example:

Austria has rejected all US requests for military overflights of its territory since the start of the war on Iran

The Iranians are using this to great effect

The Straits of Hormuz is NOT closed - that was a lie.

India has resumed purchases of Iranian oil

Instead, there are signs that nations are starting to accept the new reality and negotiate with the Iranians.

Iran promises safe passage for Philippine oil through the Strait of Hormuz

The world, apart from America and its satraps are rapidly accepting Iran’s new regulation

Iran has decided to share control of the Strait of Hormuz with Oman .



These are the countries that can now pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Will some Western nations follow?

This excludes, of course Israel and the United States and those countries that support them.

I don’ t think that Australia will be getting a free pass

open.substack.com/pub/global21/p/australian-special-forces-are-not?r=7kssds&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=split

Instead, the resource-rich country is rapidly running out of fuel.

Smaller mining companies only hold 5 days of diesel supply

- Diesel stocks could run out sometime in March

Neil McCoy-Ward says, the last known crude and diesel shipments from the Middle East are expected to arrive in the UK between 5 and 15 April.

From New Zealand’s largest fuel supplier, South Korea

A move towards lock down in Australia?

Parents at a Victorian school have already received communications from the Principal and leadership team regarding preparations for potential disruptions to teaching. The letter discusses hybrid or remote learning as options and expresses concern about snap decisions,

Airlines could start going bankrupt

UK airline cancels all flights to and from London amid surging fuel costs

We have scenes like this in Britain. Keir Starmer is being confronted by angry prostesters

There is a sense that, in the UK and Europe that this crisis is not being allowed to go to waste and some pre-determined plans might be being put into effect.

Finally, here’s someone’s vision of how things might go down.