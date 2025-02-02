Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on Canada (with possibly more to come).

The stated reason for the tariffs is fentanyl.

I remain sceptical that this is the primary reason.

However, I hope to demonstrate that fentanyl is a thing and is largely related to the liberal policies of Justin Trudeau’s government.

It seems that fentanyl, 50 times more potent than heroin, is mostly produced from precursors that are imported, primarily, into Mexico, but also into Canada and the source is China.

The majority of illicit fentanyl in the U.S. comes from Mexico. Mexican cartels have become major producers of fentanyl, using precursor chemicals largely sourced from China to manufacture the drug. This fentanyl is then smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border, primarily through official ports of entry.

Officially, China has announced controls over the production of precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl

https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/politics/3043807-china-tightens-controls-on-fentanyl-chemicals-amid-us-cooperation

However, I suspect this is like so many things that come out of China. It’s a lie.

These articles seem to confirm this:

https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/no-china-isnt-really-suppressing-its-production-of-fentanyl-precursors/

Investigators for a U.S. House committee released a report on Tuesday detailing what they describe as new evidence the Chinese government is continuing to "directly" subsidize "the manufacturing and export of illicit fentanyl."

According to the report, Chinese officials encourage production of precursor chemicals by giving "monetary grants and awards to companies openly trafficking illicit fentanyl materials."

Specifically, researchers found companies making fentanyl precursors and analogues could apply for state tax rebates and other financial benefits after exporting the product.

https://www.npr.org/2024/04/16/1244964595/fentanyl-china-precursor-overdose

Here is China’s official response to Trumps’s tariffs.

'Fentanyl is America's problem'

China's government on Sunday denounced the Trump administration's imposition of a long-threatened 10% tariff on Chinese imports while leaving the door open for talks with the U.S. that could avoid a deepening conflict.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-denounces-trump-tariff-fentanyl-is-americas-problem-2025-02-02/

Canadian opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, states he does not understand the reasons for Trump’ s moves. However, back in December he understood perfectly.

Back on November, 2024, Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-e-Lago to meet with Trump over this issue

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Florida on Friday to have dinner with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products.

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don’t stop what he called the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders.

https://www.usnews.com/news/business/articles/2024-11-29/trudeau-says-trump-would-raise-prices-on-americans-if-he-follows-through-on-canada-tariff-threat

The bulk of the fentanyl supply in the U.S. is smuggled across the southern border with Mexico, where it is either in its finished form or as precursor chemicals that are then processed into fentanyl within Mexico. Domestic production exists but at a lesser scale compared to the international supply chain involving Mexico and China.

Well, they can hardly say it is not a problem.

Breaking: RCMP Comissioner Duheme confirms that Canada is now a NET EXPORTER of FENTANYL.

It’s no surprise, since the NDP-Liberals passed Bill C-5 which removed mandatory prison time for drug trafficking and the production of fentanyl.

This video points to some of the statistical fraud involved.

Most sophisticated Drug Super Lab in Canada

When Tucker Carlson called out Canada back in 2022

June 01, 2022

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new push Wednesday to ban handguns while legalizing fentanyl.

Trudeau introduced legislation Monday intending to prohibit the sales, purchases, transfers and imports of handguns and to impose a buy back of military-style semi-automatic weapons. The prime minister told members of Parliament that there “is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives.”

Carlson said Trudeau is constantly surrounded by firearms because they are the “key to his power.” Canada has had low gun violence rates in the country, with 16 homicides in Ottawa in all of last year, the Daily Caller co-founder said, adding that drug overdoses have plagued the country with 5,000 Canadians dying from opioids, particularly fentanyl.

“So how is Justin Trudeau responding to this? Well, days ago he announced that he is legalizing fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamine in Canada’s third largest province, British Columbia. This is a province where over 165,000 people died last month from drug overdoses. By comparison, in 2020, in the entire nation of Canada, 23 people died per month in acts involving a firearm. So why, if you were concerned about public health, would you ban firearms but legalize fentanyl?” he said.

“Fentanyl is what people are dying from, not guns. How does that make sense? Well, it only makes sense if your goal is to keep the population weak and vulnerable, even if it kills them,” he continued.

The Canadian federal government has temporarily legalized citizens 18 years or older to carry a total of 2.5 grams of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in British Columbia, but are still prohibited from producing, trafficking or importing the drugs, the Washington Post reported. Drug overdoes are the leading cause of death of people ages 19 to 39 in Canada. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Targets ‘Botox Dictator’ Trudeau For Disarming Canadian Citizens Who ‘Disagree With Him’)

Carlson said the prime minister’s tyrannical “show of force” will be impossible to stop by disarmed Canadian citizens.

“You can have all the fentanyl you want, but you can’t defend yourself. It’s not just gun confiscation, it’s magazine confiscation,” Carlson said, referencing Trudeau’s plan to ban “high-capacity” magazines. “And as always, our authorities, mostly in the Democratic Party, are taking very close notes when they watch Justin Trudeau’s speech.”

Carlson turned to leaders in the U.S. attempting to limit the types of firearms a citizen can have access to, notably the AR-15. President Joe Biden said Monday that 9mm ammunition is “high-caliber” and “blows the lung out of the body,” and Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently called to “eliminate the grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices.”

He then called out U.S. leaders for decriminalizing serious crimes while simultaneously attempting to disarm citizens. He cited a report by the Seattle Times that detectives will no longer be assigned to investigate new adult sexual assault cases this year.

“If any of the people in charge wanted us to be a safer country, they wouldn’t have caused the current crime wave in the first place,” the host said. “They wouldn’t have defunded police, they wouldn’t be encouraging open air drug markets in our cities. They wouldn’t be sending crack pipes to addicts. But they’re not worried about public health at all, what they’re worried about is public resistance to their policies. Disarming the population ends that resistance. They’re very concerned because they know they rule illegitimately so the population will rise up.”

This documentary tells the story of a group "Dads Against Predators," who have gone viral for catching child predators. When the police fail to take action, these vigilantes rise to the occasion.

Liberals will shout that fentanyl from Canada is not a problem but that is not what they were saying in 2018 in response to Trump’s border wall

https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-is-freaking-out-about-the-wrong-border-killer-fentanyl-is-coming-from-canada/

Now, let’s focus on Canada and China’s part in Canada’s fentanyl nightmare.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, has become the drug of choice for addicts in the city. As a consequence, number of drug-related deaths in Vancouver has skyrocketed. Nor is the situation is unlikely to improve in the foreseeable future, because there is no shortage of fentanyl supplies. This is in turn linked to the skyscrapers on the west side, but also to the large goods port, the local Chinese diaspora and lax national money laundering laws. The government now wants to change its legislation on money laundering.

https://www.nzz.ch/english/triad-money-laundering-is-fueling-canadas-fentanyl-nightmare-ld.1814726

Hey – it just makes common sense.

We have to save lives by giving out fentanyl to kids.

National Post:

In what constitutes a clear trampling of parental rights, British Columbia recently authorized the provision of “safer supply” fentanyl to youth across the province, regardless if parents are informed of, or agree to, this measure.

The provincial government has provided limited access to safer supply fentanyl since at least 2020, primarily through small-scale pilot projects. However, last August the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU), an influential research organization, published protocols permitting doctors and nurses to prescribe “safe” fentanyl tablets to adults and minors. The organization confirmed to me in an email that it had been contracted by the province to produce these documents “to further support clinicians prescribing safer supply across the province.”

While the B.C. government generally promotes its commitment to safer supply, it was oddly silent in this instance. I became aware of the new protocols only because two concerned addiction physicians contacted me shortly after their publication.

As there has been zero media coverage of this development — excluding a report I authored for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), published last month — the provincial government has been able to ramp up the distribution of “safe” fentanyl with almost no public scrutiny.

This is a shame, as the new protocols are full of red flags, including a jarring near-absence of safeguarding measures when giving fentanyl to minors, to say nothing of the obvious ethical issues around underage consent.

The only special requirements for underage patients is the use of a “two prescriber approval system,” wherein one prescriber conducts the patient intake interview and another reviews the client’s charts before signing off.

A number of addiction experts have criticized this as deeply inadequate. Dr. Leonora Regenstreif, a Hamilton-based addiction physician, said she found it hard to imagine that two doctors or nurses working in the same clinic would significantly challenge each others’ prescribing decisions.

The protocols do not provide a minimum age for when youth can receive recreational fentanyl. When I asked the BCCSU whether a minimum existed, they did not reply.

The documents also make absolutely no mention of the rights and roles of parents of drug-addicted minors.

In an email, I asked the BCCSU: i) why the fentanyl protocols made no reference to parents; ii) what would the organization say to parents who do not want their children to receive “safe” fentanyl; iii) whether the BCCSU believes that drug-addicted youth can provide informed consent regarding “safe” fentanyl; and iv) what can parents do if they believe that their children are being harmed by safer supply fentanyl?

The BCCSU did not respond to these queries, despite generally answering other emails of mine over the past year.

If the province is going to dole out recreational fentanyl to minors, it should probably have strong evidence backing this decision — but apparently it doesn’t.

The protocols clearly state that, “To date, there is no evidence available supporting this intervention, safety data, or established best practices for when and how to provide it.” In fact, “a discussion of the absence of evidence supporting this approach” is actually required for securing informed consent from patients.

It seems that parents will actually be powerless to stop the government from supplying their children with fentanyl, as safer supply technically counts as a health-care intervention and youth have substantial control over their own medical decisions in Canada.

While some provinces set a minimum age (typically between 14 and 16 years old) for when minors can make such decisions, British Columbia has no minimum and relies instead on a fluid idea of “capability” — youth in the province are considered “capable” if they understand what a medical intervention involves, why it is needed and its risks and benefits.

Yet it is hard to imagine any scenario where a drug-addicted minor would be capable of providing informed consent for safer supply fentanyl, given that addiction hijacks the brain and inhibits rational decision-making. While adults have extensive rights to personal self-determination, which permits them to make impaired or self-destructive decisions if they so choose, it is hard to see why this same freedom should be extended to youth when it comes to using hard drugs.

It is true that many drug-addicted youth are in foster care or estranged from their parents, and that, for them, securing parental consent is near-impossible. Yet making an exception for this subpopulation, and permitting them to receive free fentanyl, could incentivize other underage drug users to cut ties with their families and run away from home to secure free drugs.

As parents are often a youth’s greatest asset for recovery, any safer supply system that undermines child-parent relationships is harmful.

In a sad twist, the same laws that allow the government to give recreational fentanyl to kids without parental consent also prohibit parents from sending their children to involuntary addiction treatment — in other words, the government won’t help you force your kid to get clean, but they will give them unlimited “safe” drugs against your will.

No one ever said a liberal utopia would be easy.

Or pretty.

They might not have told you that the streets of the utopia would be lined with junkies, but they also didn’t tell you that wouldn’t be the case.

The liberal idea of getting rid of a drugs problem is to make it available to everyone, including children!

Canada's Latest Initiative: Fentanyl For Minors

Why is Canada prescribing this drug when drug overdose is the leading cause of death among children ages 10-18 in Canada?

Fentanyl is highly addictive and blamed for so many deaths worldwide

Watch HERE

https://x.com/BlueOwlHoots/status/1753226287160971758

Tucker Carlson: Canada is getting fentanyl to children. How could any parent stand for this. I don't understand how anyone could stand with Justin Trudeau?

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chinese-narcos-toronto-run-command-control-fentanyl-laundering-network-used-td-bank-case

And there is this article which I shall reproduce in full.

Tyler Durden

ZeroHedge

Tue, 27 Nov 2018 03:45 UTC

Much of the B.C. real estate bubble can be explained as nothing more than the "layering" and "integration" aspect of a giant money laundering scheme involving billions of dollars of Chinese hot money and the criminals behind it.

A new "secret" police study has found that Chinese crime networks could have laundered over $1B through Vancouver homes in 2016 alone, and that a surge in the city's home prices are simultaneously tied to a surge in opioid deaths.



The report examined over 1,200 luxury real estate purchases in British Columbia's Lower Mainland during that year, and concluded that over 10% were tied to buyers with criminal records. Crucially 95% of those transactions could be definitively traced by police intelligence back to Chinese crime networks.

While the study only looked at property purchases in 2016, an analysis by Global News suggests the same extended crime network may have laundered about $5-billion in Vancouver-area homes since 2012. - Fentanyl: Making a Killing

Since 2016 we've chronicled the "dark side" behind the Vancouver real estate bubble, which it turns out has long been a bubbling melange of criminal Chinese oligarch "hot money", desperate to get parked offshore in any piece of real estate, but mostly in British Columbia regardless of price.



A number of investigations have since uncovered extensive links - including money laundering and underground banking - between China's criminal underworld and British Columbia drug and casino cash and VIPs, as well as their connections to China, Macau and the notorious triads. These investigations have found much of the B.C. real estate bubble can be explained as nothing more than the "layering" and "integration" aspect of a giant money laundering scheme involving billions of dollars of Chinese hot money and the criminals behind it.



On Monday the new bombshell study revealed just how extensive and growing this Chinese underworld racket remains and how it continues to impact average citizens and regular home buyers, as well as fueling the continuing opioid crisis across the US and Canada, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives across North America, including nearly 4,000 Canadians in 2017 alone. The figures are so stunning that what is "known" years after the story first came to light could merely be the tip of the iceberg.



The study published by Canada's Global News begins by painting a disturbing scenario that suggests some of Vancouver's priciest homes are nothing more than a new "Swiss bank account" of sorts providing the promise of an anonymous store of value and retaining the cash equivalent value of the original capital outflow from initial criminal transactions overseen for Chinese crime syndicates - all the while fueling Metro Vancouver's housing affordability crisis.



The ultimate end result of the sophisticated and massive money laundering scheme is that middle-class families have been priced out of the city, per the report:

The stately $17-million mansion owned by a suspected fentanyl importer is at the end of a gated driveway on one of the priciest streets in Shaughnessy, Vancouver's most exclusive neighbourhood.



A block away is a $22-million gabled manor that police have linked to a high-stakes gambler and property developer with suspected ties to the Chinese police services.



Both mansions appear on a list of more than $1-billion worth of Vancouver-area property transactions in 2016 that a confidential police intelligence study has linked to Chinese organized crime.

© The Globe and MailNine Vancouver properties subject of a prior Globe and Mail investigation linking them to fentanyl laundering.

Previous investigations had quoted concerned residents describing that: "Vancouver seems to be evolving from a residential city into almost like a lockbox for money... but I have to live among the empty houses. I'm a resident, not just an investor."



The snapshot that the new police study provides is based on analysis of a sample of about 1,200 high-end sales in 2016. Investigators cross-referenced databases of criminal records and confidential police intelligence with those high-end property records, which revealed the shocking 10% organized crime ties figure.



But the implications for prior years going all the way back to the early 2000's and even into the 1990's, when Canadian police believe the current kingpins of fentanyl - which is the powerful and extremely addictive narcotic added to heroin to increase its potency (said to be 100 times more potent than morphine) - began to dominate Canada's heroin markets, are equally as startling.



For starters, the report finds, fentanyl-related money laundering which funnels illicit funds through the luxury housing market has been so pervasive that researchers "didn't have the time or resources to study the over 20,000 transactions". During the course of these some 20,000 transactions home prices in Vancouver have tripled since 2005.



From the new "Fentanyl: Making a Killing" extensive report

And further illustrating just how extensive the whole scheme remains, there is this bombshell section from the report:

While the study only looked at property purchases in 2016, an analysis by Global News suggests the same extended crime network may have laundered about $5-billion in Vancouver-area homes since 2012.



At the centre of the money laundering ring is a powerful China-based gang called the Big Circle Boys. Its top level "kingpins" are the international drug traffickers who are profiting most from Canada's deadly fentanyl crisis.



The crime network, according to police intelligence sources, is a fluid coalition of hundreds of wealthy criminals in Metro Vancouver, including gangsters, industrialists, financial fugitives and corrupt officials from China.

The report is so full of specific examples of multi-tens of million dollar homes that are actually money laundering conduits for fentanyl drug kingpins that it puts President Trump's recent accusations against China for fueling the opioid crisis into fresh perspective.

At that time Trump attempted to lay out the case that Chinese suppliers had been fueling America's opioid crisis, saying in part "It is outrageous that Poisonous Synthetic Heroin Fentanyl comes pouring into the U.S. Postal System from China."



However judging by breadth and depth of figures merely from one major North American city (some American cities have been named in other investigations), it appears that Trump's words actually understated the role of China and Chinese organized crime, of which it appears Beijing authorities have long been only too happy to look the other way while it takes deep roots on the American continent.



After all we can't imagine China's all-pervasive advanced surveillance systems and powerful domestic intelligence apparatus could miss this: "Police say that almost every drug seizure they now make in Vancouver turns up some form of synthetic opioid produced at factories in China," according to the report.

Fentanyl, long used by doctors as a legal painkiller, is liked by dealers since it is many times more potent than morphine so they can smuggle in small quantities yet drive up profits per kilo tenfold. Counterfeit pills are made by the Mexican cartels with chemicals imported from Wuhan in China. It gives a powerful hit, so some users actively seek it out, while laced into other drugs from cocaine to crystal meth it delivers more kick and can foster addiction. But the fluctuations in purity make it potentially deadly. When I asked one former user what it is like to overdose on fentanyl, he said he had no idea since it happens so fast — then you either wake up or die. The risks are so unpredictable that in one US case, two teenage girls at a party split what they thought to be a prescription opioid pill; one died, the other survived.

https://unherd.com/2024/03/the-children-killed-by-fentanyl/

Money laundering by CCP Chinese , destroying housing affordability, Via Fentanyl

Here’s the problem: Canadian cities rate highly among the most desirable in the world, but also the most unaffordable. Vancouver took the top spot for unaffordability in 2017 based on the gap between low incomes and high prices, according to a global study. Toronto was the 13th most unaffordable — a major obstacle to attracting talent or head offices.

Billions of dollars of fentanyl-cash laundering through Toronto-Dominion Bank and other major U.S. banks

"In almost all the investigations as far as money laundering, we’d seize their phones, and see Canada light up like a Christmas tree": State Department official on US banking investigations

SAM COOPER

AUG 29, 2024

Big Circle Gang leader Tse Chi Lop, a PRC immigrant from Guangdong who is a Canadian citizen, directed global drug trafficking and money laundering operations in North America from his base of Markham, Ont., US investigators say.

In an explosive interview regarding U.S. government investigations into billions of dollars of fentanyl-cash laundering through Toronto-Dominion Bank and other major U.S. banks, David Asher, a former senior investigator working with the State Department, CIA, and DEA Special Operations Division, stated that transnational mafias co-opted by the Chinese Communist Party run North American money laundering networks through a “command and control” structure centered in Toronto and linked to the notorious Markham, Ontario-based narco-kingpin known as Tse Chi Lop, a.k.a. 'Brother Number 3.'

Asher said the U.S. government has irrefutable evidence that Chinese Triad leaders such as Tse Chi Lop are working with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to facilitate global money laundering and drug trafficking operations that involve Mexican cartels.

Asher described these criminal organizations as integral components of the CCP's strategy, effectively weaponizing them against Western nations, particularly the U.S. and Canada.

Asher's testimony serves as a dire warning about the consequences of inaction, urging a comprehensive strategy to dismantle these powerful and deeply entrenched criminal networks.

Key findings from this long-form interview include:

Chinese State-Triad Nexus: David Asher claims that Chinese Triads like the 14K and Sun Yee On have been co-opted by the Chinese Communist Party to facilitate global money laundering and drug trafficking.

Toronto Command Center: U.S. investigations indicate that key command-and-control operations for North American money laundering are based in Toronto and other Canadian cities.

Chinese International Students Used as Mules: Tasked within Beijing’s foreign influence arm, the United Front Work Department, Chinese students are systematically used to deposit fentanyl cash for Triads and Mexican cartels into North American banks, Asher said.

TD Bank Under Fire: TD Bank's alleged involvement in laundering fentanyl-related funds has triggered regulatory and criminal investigations that could cost TD more than $4 billion, but Asher suggests this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Major U.S. Banks: Investigators believe financial institutions have been allowing internationals “from China on student visas to drop billions of dollars a month into all of the biggest banks in the U.S.,” Asher said.

Canada’s Inaction: Asher criticizes the Canadian government for inadequate cooperation in the Tse Chi Lop and broader fentanyl-trafficking and Triad money laundering investigations and suggests possible political and financial influences are hampering effective law enforcement.

Fentanyl Crisis Link: The failure to disrupt these networks is contributing to the ongoing fentanyl crisis, which claims tens of thousands of lives annually in the U.S. and Canada.

Beijing Subsidizing Meth Trafficking: Asher disclosed that U.S. Congressional investigators allege the People’s Republic is not only incentivizing fentanyl precursor exports but also methamphetamine sales.

Call for Action: Asher, currently a Senior Fellow with the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., calls for stronger international cooperation and more aggressive action to dismantle these sophisticated transnational criminal networks.

The Bureau

David, thanks for doing this on-the-record interview.

We are talking today because you are a networks expert and have targeted and investigated some of the top threat networks that endanger the United States and Canada and the world.

I know you were among the top U.S. officials that targeted Tse Chi Lop in the years leading up to his extradition to Australia, and the DEA facilitated his arrest in Europe for certain reasons.

So can you talk about how important Tse Chi Lop is to command and control in North America, both in terms of drug trafficking, import-export, and money laundering. And why Canadians should care?

David Asher

Well, I can tell you right now, for the record, that when we looked at the telephonic communications of Chinese organized criminals that DEA arrested in the U.S., especially in New York and New Jersey, there was an extraordinary amount of communication with Canada. It seemed like they were being controlled out of Canada, and I'm happy to say that on the record. We seized these people's cell phones, ran them, and saw who they were calling in Canada.

Were they calling Tse Chi Lop? I don't know his phone number, but there’s very good reason to suspect that Canadian command and control continues, at least for money laundering and a fair extent of fentanyl precursor exports from Hong Kong and other parts of China.

But we’ve just not had adequate cooperation from the Canadian government.

The Bureau

Let’s talk about Toronto Dominion Bank.

David Asher

Yes, I think I told you well over a year ago that TD was going to get targeted, and now they’re facing multi-billion-dollars in fines. I don’t know the exact number they’ve agreed to, but it’s huge.

But the thing about TD is they were doing the same thing every major U.S. bank was doing.

They were picking up drug money from Chinese students in the U.S. who were dropping it off. These triads were using these students as money brokers in the U.S.

And the triad brokers were handing the money off to students to deposit in their parents' names. Tse Chi Lop certainly played a significant role in that whole thing. Again, DEA basically facilitated that arrest of Tse Chi Lop with the Dutch.

And by the way, a lot of people have read your book. You are famous in the DEA.

The Bureau

I really appreciate that. I’m eager to do what I can with the United States to spotlight and tackle these threats.

So in terms of today’s on-the-record conversation, is it fair to say, that when you guys picked up phones from suspects [in the U.S. investigations into TD Bank] and when you ran those numbers up to Canada? Let me first just make a comparison of the international networks involved.

So, if I tell you that Paul King Jin, the major suspect named in my book Wilful Blindness, who is from Vancouver, was searched at a Mexican airport and they found Broken Tooth Koi’s business card on his person. That would be totally consistent with what you are seeing in your U.S. investigations?

[Editor’s note: Wan Kuok ‘Broken Tooth’ Koi is the notorious 14K Triad leader from Macau associated to Tse Chi Lop’s networks. Koi is sanctioned by the U.S. government in connection to his illicit financial networks and his Chinese state influence activities, including his membership in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The CIA calls this body Beijing’s basic united front structure.]

David Asher

Totally unsurprising. Absolutely not surprising. The 14K Triad is the dominant triad in partnership with the Sinaloa drug cartel. I can say that on the record.

Paul King Jin is definitely a somewhat mysterious but obviously important figure who showed up in DEA investigations.

Our problem was we just never got the level of cooperation from Canada, that we used to have. And then when I was at the State Department from 2019 to 2021, I can’t recall us having any conversations of note with Canadian law enforcement on anything I can think of related to fentanyl. I don't know what it was, but the Trudeau government just was not …”

The Bureau

Right. So my point also is that Paul King Jin, being a real figure of interest, I understand he is related to the Big Circle Boys and 14K and what Five Eyes law enforcement sometimes calls The Company.

And this is all related to Tse Chi Lop’s networks in Canada. The common thing from my understanding, is it involves China-connected leaders that bridge the traditional triads together.

David Asher

Yes, but the reality is, I mean, now what happened when Broken Tooth Koi was flipped by the Chinese Communist Party when he was arrested back in 1999?

They sort of converted him to communism. And so a lot of this — we believe, based on good information — is this is a Chinese Communist enterprise. And one of the things that’s really important — and I’m sure you’ve read it — is the congressional report on the CCP subsidies for fentanyl precursor exports to Mexico.

That may seem divorced from Tse Chi Lop, but it’s really not.

The Communists have been underwriting what you’ve referred to as the “reverse opium war.” And we now know that for certain. It’s not hypothetical. We have absolute damning evidence, and it’s in the congressional report. It’s a pure network structure, and Tse Chi Lop had a significant command and control role over the entire North America operations.

The Bureau

Okay. So just to confirm, my understanding is the same as yours. Basically, The Company and Tse Chi Lop, aka Sam Gor — you’re talking about Brother Number Three. The Company is this syndicate of so-called ‘brothers’ that are leaders of triads affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.

David Asher

Yes, but it’s the United Front Work Department that is controlling the money laundering.

And the money laundering is what really tells you what’s going on in terms of community control. They’re not just doing this as sort of a marriage of convenience. Because the Chinese are laundering the money globally for no profit.

[Editor’s note: U.S. government investigations show Chinese money laundering networks charge Mexican cartels as little as one to two percent fees to wash fentanyl cash. In other words, Beijing is subsidizing drug trafficking and money laundering strategically in global trade and influence operations.]

There was a press conference a month ago in Los Angeles about this takedown they had in California of Chinese money launderers for the Sinaloa cartel.

And they explained exactly how the money works, which is: rich Chinese need to get their money—want to get their money—out of China.

They can only export $50,000 legally. To get their money out illegally, they have to consign it to Chinese triad money brokers under the umbrella of the 14K Triad, which has this overarching control of the other triads.

And it has an extraordinarily close relationship with the Communist Party. That’s why Wan Kuok-koi, aka Broken Tooth, runs around with a Chinese diplomatic passport.

I mean, there’s no better proof that the triads are part of the Communist Party than the head of the biggest triad being a Chinese diplomat. I mean, this is diplomacy for China — trafficking drugs.

And by the way, we now have in Congress investigations, and I don’t know if this is public, but you can quote me on it: we’re seeing substantial evidence that methamphetamine exports from China are also being given a value-added tax rebate.

So they’re basically not being taxed.

So that’s even more evidence.

I mean, the fact that they’re deducting an export tax that all Chinese are supposed to pay for exporting pretty much anything from China, but if you export fentanyl precursors or actual meth or even fentanyl itself, you don’t pay the value-added tax. So the Chinese government is underwriting the reverse opium war, and we know that definitively.

And most of what we’re seeing is coming from this TD Bank case, and there’s a lot more. We’ll see which one of the big four U.S. banks gets named next.

The scheme is — the real estate in the United States and Canada, as you’ve reported, there’s a huge amount of it being bought with cash.

FinCEN put out a warning yesterday. They put out a warning to banks that they have to comply with surveillance mechanisms and prevention mechanisms to stop the laundering of opioid profits. My view is that’s an indication there are going to be bigger cases to come, and we’re going to see bigger banks than even TD targeted, and it won’t just be Canadian banks.

The Bureau

Okay, let me ask you this for the record.

So just on the TD Bank investigation piece, is it fair to say that when you were looking at those calls up to Toronto, Markham, Vancouver, British Columbia, do you see a connection between that money laundering command and control in Canada, the bulk cash pickups, and the kind of things that you and others were investigating at TD Bank in the United States with the students doing bulk cash pickups?

David Asher

A hundred percent connected. We saw it all the time. I mean, because if you follow the money, you follow the money right to Canada in terms of the command control of the money.

But TD.

I can tell you in one case we saw very clear evidence that they were accepting tens of millions of dollars in bulk deposits of cash — I can only say that much. I don’t want to get too specific. I don’t want to single out TD only. TD is really the tip of a deep iceberg, is how I’d put it on the record. What do TD Bank's leadership in Canada know about what was going on in the U.S.?

And then the question is, this is the U.S. So what the hell is going on with TD Bank in Canada? We don’t know.

My own personal view is that this is a scheme that does have a high degree of command and control based on evidence through Canada. But it is not a scheme that we have managed to wholly penetrate due to, frankly, in my mind, inadequate cooperation from the Canadian government.

And I’m happy to say that on the record. I mean, the Canadian government has just not been—they’re not the level of partners that we used to have.

We used to have a great relationship with Canada, but it doesn’t exist right now.

And so the question is: Is it because DEA is not asking the right questions, and FBI is not asking the right questions? The system is basically broken, and it’s not all Canada’s fault. The United States’ financial law enforcement has basically been atrocious for decades, and it continues to be atrocious. And I’ll say that on the record.

We’re losing 100,000 people in North America, between the U.S. and Canada, minimum, to fentanyl poisoning deaths a year. We should be treating this like its a new type of hybrid war. We are losing citizens like we haven’t seen since World War II.

The Bureau

Ok, let me get you to boil this down for the record.

I think what you’re saying is that command and control for the North American drug money laundering — at billions in scale for fentanyl proceeds — can be attributed to the Tse Chi Lop-associated triad networks, which are commanded and controlled, essentially, these are the exact same ones I pointed to in British Columbia casinos. The Big Circle, 14K, The Company.

This can be tied to the TD Bank case. But for banks in North America, it is not just TD.

Beyond that, you’re saying we don’t even know how big the problem is in Canada?

David Asher

What TD did was not as significant as what we saw, at least — I should say we saw, because I can’t tell you it’s continuing — the largest big four U.S. banks were engaged in as well.

All the big banks in the United States, and TD is one of the big banks in the United States, were allowing international Chinese students from Communist China, not Americans, not Canadian Chinese — these aren’t our citizens — they are allowing internationals from China on student visas to drop billions of dollars a month into all of the biggest banks in the U.S., which happened to include TD.

But the key thing is the Canadian connection, and in almost all the investigations as far as money laundering, we saw the command control seemed to go back to our network analysis, which was not just with phone analysis off the phones of the guys we arrested—and women too—but when we seized their phones, we’d see Canada light up like a Christmas tree, especially Toronto, and also British Columbia.

But a lot from Toronto.

And because you’re a Five Eyes partner and we treat that very seriously, even if Cameron Ortis didn’t treat it that way, we can’t just go and subpoena the phone records of Chinese-Canadians without working through an extensive process with the Canadian government.