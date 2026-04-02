I watched Trump ‘s (thankfully short) speech.

From the moment he opened his mouth he spewed out words, every one false - every one a lie - an inversion.

They're going in to “finish the job” “in a few weeks”.

He'd make Orwell's Big Brother proud.

I'm not putting myself out trying to analyse it but will, no doubt post commentary from crediblr people as it comes in.

In the meantime, try listening and make out what this means for America, for the Middle East and the rest of the world.

I'd say this is an epitaph for the American empire but sadly for all of us it still has the firepower to take us all out.

I'm not censoring but I will immediately remove any comments from the rump of MAGA cult members. I've already removed one person.

Get prepared for the worst as best as you can.

SUMMARY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ADDRESS TO THE NATION:

1. The Iran War will last another “two to three weeks”

2. The US will strike Iranian power plants if no deal is reached

3. Core strategic objectives are “close to completion” in Iran

4. The US “will bring Iran back to the stone age”

5. The US will not import oil from the Strait of Hormuz in the future

6. “Iran’s navy is gone and their air force is in ruins”

US oil prices are surging above $103/barrel after the speech.