Seemorerocks

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
4d

I listened to a portion… thankfully we had to leave…

Thank you for the summary and what little we heard was a lot of puffery and lies.

That being said, I don’t regret my vote for him… I just pray he comes to his senses.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
4d

Ego Ego is lumpy trumpy

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