BREAKING: Trump administration urges the EU to draw down its emergency diesel reserves to lower global prices, and says several EU member states have not released as much oil and refined products from their reserves as they promised, per Reuters.
It comes hours after the US announced a release of up to 40 million barrels from its own Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which sits at 283 million barrels, about 31 million above the congressional minimum.
The US is asking Europe to empty its emergency diesel reserves while preparing a 90-day ban on its own diesel exports, of which Europe is the largest buyer, and where the shortage is already the worst in the world.
He hasn’t the slightest interest in solving the actual problem - which would be to eat humble pie, apologise to the world for his foolish foray into the formidable teeth of Iran, and resign after agreeing to the very reasonable terms of the MOU. Then he will have entered the WH as scam artist, but left as a statesman. Redemption and elevation and carried out a moral deed for the very first time in his life.
Of course it will never happen, but in a Shakespearian sense, such a scenario would be a real revelation of the dramas that occur within the human soul - so therefore actually possible.
Such totally astonishing and unexpected turnarounds do occur in life. If Trump -and Bibi also - would only pause to hear their own tormented consciences, they would do just such a thing, or perhaps go through a total ‘nervous breakdown’ crisis.
Makes friends wherever he goes.....and stabs them in the back. At this point, the man has entered the realm of fiction; he's a sterotypical Batman villian.