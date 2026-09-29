BREAKING: Trump administration urges the EU to draw down its emergency diesel reserves to lower global prices, and says several EU member states have not released as much oil and refined products from their reserves as they promised, per Reuters.

It comes hours after the US announced a release of up to 40 million barrels from its own Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which sits at 283 million barrels, about 31 million above the congressional minimum.

The US is asking Europe to empty its emergency diesel reserves while preparing a 90-day ban on its own diesel exports, of which Europe is the largest buyer, and where the shortage is already the worst in the world.