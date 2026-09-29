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Michael Pampel's avatar
Michael Pampel
Sep 29

He hasn’t the slightest interest in solving the actual problem - which would be to eat humble pie, apologise to the world for his foolish foray into the formidable teeth of Iran, and resign after agreeing to the very reasonable terms of the MOU. Then he will have entered the WH as scam artist, but left as a statesman. Redemption and elevation and carried out a moral deed for the very first time in his life.

Of course it will never happen, but in a Shakespearian sense, such a scenario would be a real revelation of the dramas that occur within the human soul - so therefore actually possible.

Such totally astonishing and unexpected turnarounds do occur in life. If Trump -and Bibi also - would only pause to hear their own tormented consciences, they would do just such a thing, or perhaps go through a total ‘nervous breakdown’ crisis.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
Sep 29

Makes friends wherever he goes.....and stabs them in the back. At this point, the man has entered the realm of fiction; he's a sterotypical Batman villian.

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