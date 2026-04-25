Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

...but, ALL of it in range of the Iranians. Most of the american bases in Saudi Arabia are surrounded by increasingly hostile tribes. Gulf of Hormuz is an Iranian lake now.

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