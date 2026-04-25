Trump's New Deal
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Predictive History Substack
The Trump New Deal
The George HW Bush has arrived in the Middle East, and Centcom has in position three of the United States’ eleven aircraft carrier strike groups. Despite the ceasefire, America’s airbridge to the Middle East continues, and America has now assembled more firepower than it had before the war commenced on February 28th. China has…
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12 hours ago · 193 likes · 81 comments · Predictive History
...but, ALL of it in range of the Iranians. Most of the american bases in Saudi Arabia are surrounded by increasingly hostile tribes. Gulf of Hormuz is an Iranian lake now.