The answer to Cenk’s question of why the United States has to fight Israel’s & Saudi Arabia’s wars for them is simple. It’s obvious, at this point.

Trump and most of his cabinet have been threatened by depraved, diabolical Zionists - many in the employ of Mossad, CIA and a variety of nefarious Zionist NGOs.

These compromised individuals -Trump especially - are being threatened with exposure for past malfeasance.

Their closest family members are likely in danger of being murdered if those in high office do not carry out their instructions to the satisfaction of the Israeli security services…headed up by the demon-possessed Bibi.

I present to you Exhibit A: RFK Jr. - who has apparently abandoned and forfeited every principled position he has ever held under threat of reputational destruction. He now walks around looking like a dog who has been kicked repeatedly.

If anyone questions the resolve of those issuing the threats, I direct your attention to the recently-deceased Virginia Giuffre, who made it abundantly clear years ago that she had zero intention of ever committing suicide.

Part of me has sympathy for anyone being coerced through blackmail. But at the end of the day, the only honorable move is to expose the blackmailers to the fullest extent the law allows and resign from your position.

No one involved in the present administration has the integrity to expose Deep State criminality & malfeasance. They love having access to power more than they love the United States. They will carry on betraying their fellow Americans and refuse to resign. They will even act against the best interests of their nation on behalf of the government of Israel…if that is the price required by their blackmailers to cling on to power.

I believe we are being confronted with the malodorous reality of the TRAITORS WITHIN on both the political left AND the political right.

At the end of the day, there are NO SAVIORS. No one is coming to rescue us. We must save ourselves.

