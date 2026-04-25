Seemorerocks

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Kathleen Lyons's avatar
Kathleen Lyons
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I have one question did you do this from Joe? Biden was sleeping at a press conference ?did you?

Or Joe Biden was sleeping at the New World order convention

You should be supporting your president not knocking him. He’s up all night trying to figure things out to save us and you’re just sitting here knocking him. I just think it’s wrong. I never did that for Joe Biden, and neither did you probably.

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