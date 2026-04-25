Trump’s Health VISIBLY CRASHES as War WRECKS HIS LIFE
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Donald Trump’s health crashing in the Oval Office as he continues to pass out and fall asleep during public events.
Remember the Biden years?
The tables have turned
See how the duplicitous CIA asset, Sean Hannity talks about Biden while the Right is in complete denial about Trump.
I have one question did you do this from Joe? Biden was sleeping at a press conference ?did you?
Or Joe Biden was sleeping at the New World order convention
You should be supporting your president not knocking him. He’s up all night trying to figure things out to save us and you’re just sitting here knocking him. I just think it’s wrong. I never did that for Joe Biden, and neither did you probably.