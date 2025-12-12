What the Media is Not Telling to You About Trump’s Fascist Real ID, Made Easy

Ralph Lopez

Dec 11, 2025

As Sen. Rand Paul works a bill which would repeal the Real ID Act of 2005, the media is working overtime to keep people from understanding what Real ID really is and what it does. Here is a primer.

— Real ID is not really an ID. It is a part of a sophisticated 24/7 surveillance network that keeps a record of where you have been, and soon what you have purchased and when, and is an open-ended database linking to everything about you, whether it be medical, financial, or Internet use. It requires that the ID eventually include a high-resolution facial recognition scan of the kind in use in China, which can pick out individuals from hundreds of feet away.

Thanks for reading Hermes! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Subscribe

— State drivers licenses or IDs that are forgery proof, based on birth certificates, are sufficient for voter ID. You use the same technology as paper currency, with UV light able to read the stamp beneath the ink. Real ID will ping the government every time you use it and updates a master AI database in real time, on where you are, what you are doing, and what you are buying. The government can shut off your Real ID at any time.

— Although the DHS at present says that Real ID will be required, according to a TSA January 14, 2025 rules document, for (1) accessing Federal facilities, (2) boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, (3) entering nuclear power plants, buried in this clause are also the words “and any other purposes that the Secretary of Homeland Security shall determine.” Thus the language of the Real ID Act of 2005 is broad and vague, and unconstitutionally grants the Executive Branch powers far beyond those enumerated in the US Constitution.

Below: 2025 DHS announcement, DHS shall determine for what “purposes” Real ID is needed. Source

–The US Constitution is a limiting document, created to strictly limit what the federal government can do, and reserving all other powers “to the States respectively, or to the people,” as the Tenth Amendment states. Nowhere in the US Constitution is the government given the authority require the presentation of identification of any sort for daily civilian activities. Law enforcement must have “probable cause” of a crime having been committed or in progress to demand identification from citizens. Wherever possible, a search warrant must be obtained.

— Real ID is owned, managed, and run not by any US department but by a private third-party contractor, the French corporation IDEMIA. IDEMIA in turn stores all your data in the servers of Amazon Web Services.

— IDEMIA has been accused by human rights organizations of helping the Egyptian military government in its crackdown on dissent, through its mass surveillance and tracking technology.

— Alarmingly, the Real ID Act in Section 205 of the Real ID Act, states that the Act:

“Gives the [DHS] Secretary all authority to issue regulations, set standards, and issue grants under this title.”

Below source

A “standard” is not limited and could be anything, including whether or not a high resolution facial recognition scan has been obtained from the Real ID holder, or vaccination status. It is another completely open-ended blank check for the government to demand anything it desires, abolishing the concept of privacy which has been determined to be written into the Fourth Amendment, in order for a Real ID to remain valid for any “purposes that the Secretary of Homeland Security shall determine.”

— Former Bush Jr. administration official and Real ID critic, Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Austin Fitts, remains convinced that the Real ID will be used to enforce vaccine mandates, by making it impossible to function in society without a valid Real ID. This could require government-mandated injections as a standard for validity, in essence a de-facto vaccine passport.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005, but has lain fallow as a result of state and popular resistance. Since taking office for his second term, Trump has single-handedly resurrected it and put it into overdrive.

Ironically, some among the financial elites make no secret of their desire for a China-like global system which “monitors” and “tracks” people. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, wrote in his book in 2019, The Fourth Industrial Revolution:

“Any package, pallet or container can now be equipped with a sensor, transmitter or radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that allows a company to track where it is as it moves through the supply chain—how it is performing, how it is being used, and so on***….In the near future, similar monitoring systems will also be applied to the movement and tracking of people.”***

Real ID is anticipated by many to eventually take the form of an under-the-skin biochip for everyone, already a reality in countries such as Sweden.

Refuse Real ID is one of the main groups opposing Real ID, which some call “the Mark of the Beast,” with the campaign “Stop Real ID”

LARGE IMAGE OF BELOW

China “social credit score” system based on national ID ranks and punishes citizens without due process

Below: Stop Real ID national campaign

Catherine Austin Fitts Discusses Trumps Tyrannical Real ID, Will Be Used to Enforce Vaccine Mandates​

Dr. Mike Yeadon FINAL WARNING: Digital “Real ID” Will Be Used to Force Injections on You to Buy Anything, Elite Plans to Steal Your Assets by 2030