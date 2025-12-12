Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

Also...if you have a passport that is supposed enough if I understand correctly. I do not have this prototype mark of the beast and don't intend to in the future either....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture