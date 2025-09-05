BREAKING: President Trump is hosting a White House dinner right now with Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates seated next to him and First Lady Melania.

Trump just gave “MAHA” and all of America the ABSOLUTE BIGGEST, FATTEST today by hosting GENOCIDAL MONSTER and WEF darling Bill Gates at the White House.

Bill Gates said that he is going to team up with Trump and the Administration when it comes to implementing more AI, mRNA vaccines and gene therapies.

“In the same way Warp Speed took those seeds and put them together, I think something fantastic can be done.”

It ALL makes more sense now…THEY HAVE BEEN IN IT TOGETHER SINCE THE BEGINNING OF WARP SPEED, probably even before that. Trump did make a significant contribution to his GAVI alliance, that didn’t make much sense in 2020, but it sure as hell does now.

Let me remind you about Bill Gates…

The same dude who literally PLANNED OUT the COVID-19 PSYOP with John’s Hopkins, in October of 2019 with Event 201.

The same dude who pushed to get as many people to get vaccinated with mRNA DNA altering/destroying vaccines as possible, KILLING AND MAIMING UNTOLD MILLIONS WORLDWIDE.

The same dude who said we can ELIMINATE 10-15% of the world’s population by 2030.

The same dude who smirked on live TV when talking about increasing childhood death.

The same dude who wants to block out the sun.

The same dude who was also good friends with Jeffery Epstein, been to his island multiple times, and planned to make a Transhumanist “master race” with him.

The same dude who bought up much of America’s farm land and genetically modifies all of our food, and pushed fake Frankenstein meat products, making us all sick.

The same dude who is aggressively pushing Digital ID, AI mass surveillance, and all of the Agenda 2030 goals, ultimately leading to the Mark of the Beast.

This is quite LITERALLY EVERYTHING we have fought AGAINST over the last five years.

EVERY. DAMN. THING. MAGA, you haven’t only been SOLD OUT, but you have been VICIOUSLY DECEIVED AND LIED TO… HOW THE HELL CAN YOU CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THIS?!?! The level of DISGUST and BETRAYAL that I feel is hard to quantify in words. I feel PHYSICALLY ILL seeing this, truly.

THE BIGGEST TRAITOR OF ALL TIME!!!

